Hulu's new Christmas movie captivates fans with sizzling 'chemistry' between One Tree Hill and Entourage stars

The calendar only just flipped to November a mere four days ago, but there's already a new Christmas movie that TV and movie watchers are loving. Joy to the World, starring Emmanuelle Chriqui and Chad Michael Murray, landed on Netflix bright and early on November 1, and already fans are taking to social media to gush over the Entourage alum and One Tree Hill alum's "amazing chemistry." The film follows lifestyle guru Joy Edwards, who created a picture-perfect home and family for her cookbooks, and when a TV network decides to film Christmas dinner at her fabled, but fabricated, country home, she tasks her best friend Max to be her fake husband for the cameras.

"I really loved this movie because it was funny, very heartwarming, romantic, and a very good Christmas," one viewer wrote on Twitter (now X), as others followed suit with: "First corny Christmas movie of the season finished and Chad Michael Murray is still gorgeous," and: "I love that Chad Michael Murray has decided that he's the Christmas movie leading man. I support it," as well as: "This one was so cute! I love the fake dating and found family tropes. I will definitely rewatch this one."

Emmanuelle herself wrote of the movie on Instagram: "I had the best time shooting this movie this summer with the insanely talented @chadmichaelmurray and @ayeshacurry. Our director extraordinaire @ciccorittijerry was a dream. You ready for a little holiday magic??? Let the festivities begin!"