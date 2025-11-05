High Potential newcomer moves over to Ransom Canyon for season 2 — details

Steve Howey knows what TV viewers are loving, and wants to make sure he is a part of it. The Shameless alum was most recently part of the second installment of ABC's High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson, which became an instant hit for the network following its 2024 premiere. Now, he is joining the second season of yet another instant hit over at Netflix, Ransom Canyon, which stars Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel, and is already in production.

This week, Variety confirmed that Steve, 48, will be joining the series, which is based on the 2015 Ransom Canyon book series by Jodi Thomas. He is set to star as Levi, Josh's character Staten Kirkland's half-brother. The new character is described as "a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land."

© Disney Steve was most recently on High Potential season two

Moreover, per the outlet, in season two, "the future of Ransom Canyon hangs in the balance as ranching dynasties continue to vie for power, and new faces arrive, threatening the lives and loves of this quaint, western town."

Most recently, Steve featured as a series regular in the second season of High Potential, as the precinct's new captain Nick Wagner, a savvy political animal who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes effortless charm, a character description read. "Besides a guy who can launch a million fundraisers with his smile, he has disruptor tenacity and likes thinking outside the box just like their all-star consultant Morgan (Kaitlin). He has a way of putting himself right in the middle of the action… whether he's wanted there or not."

Also joining Ransom Canyon season two are Heidi Engerman and Ben Robson, as recurring guest stars for multiple episodes, however two previous series regulars, Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner, will not be returning. Details on why and how the the father-son duo of Davis and Reid Collins were seemingly written out remain under wraps; Macken played Davis, the charming, Ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W Ranch intent on capitalizing on the invaluable aquifer running below Ransom's ranch land, who like Josh's character Staten Kirkland, has also fallen for Minka's character Quinn O'Grady.

Andrew played Reid Collins, the star quarterback of Ransom High, Lizzy Greene's character Lauren's boyfriend, and heir to the Collins family ranch. He is struggling with the aftermath of his cousin's car crash death, and a secret that's haunting him. Also not returning is James Brolin, who starred as Cap Fuller, who — spoiler alert — died from a heart attack at the end of the first season.

© Disney He starred as Nick Wagner

Meanwhile, details of Heidi and Ben's characters also still remain under wraps. Heidi made her acting debut in 2021, appearing as Haley in Candyman, and has since had appearances on Chicago Fire and The Bold and the Beautiful, and has ...And Out Comes the Wolf, also starring Giancarlo Esposito, in post-production. Ben made his acting debut in 2011, and is best known for starring as Kalf in Vikings and as Craig Cody on Animal Kingdom.

© ANNA KOORIS/Netflix Ransom Canyon season two is currently filming

Ransom Canyon films at Netflix Studios Albuquerque, New Mexico, and also stars Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada and Casey W. Johnson, while leads Minka and Josh also serve as executive producers. Season two is also set to properly welcome Jack's character Yancy Grey's wife, who will be played by Erica Dasher; the character made a very brief appearance at the end of the season one finale.