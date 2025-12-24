Henry Cavill thriller with A-list cast slowly climbs Paramount+'s charts

Streamers often allow viewers to rediscover films that entirely passed them by at the time, and one of those appears to be Henry Cavill's Night Hunter, which is enjoying a resurgence on Paramount+.

The film, which was originally released back in 2018, has been climbing the streamer's charts, and according to FlixPatrol, it's currently sat in sixth place in the UK. Other countries have also been enjoying the crime thriller, with it sitting fourth in the charts in locations like Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

The film's synopsis reads: "Henry Cavill stars in this action-packed thrill ride that will shock you at every turn. When police detective Marshall (Cavill) and local vigilante Cooper (Ben Kingsley) arrest a serial killer targeting women, they discover his game has just begun. The hunt is on as the murderer masterminds a series of deadly attacks from behind bars.

"Now in a desperate race against time, Marshall and Cooper fight to stay one step ahead of their suspect’s deadly plan. Also starring Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci, Night Hunter is a pulse-pounding thriller where the only way out is through the mind of a killer. Tick-tock."

The film has divided fans, but if you're a fan of the likes of The Silence of the Lambs, Se7en or Zodiac, then the plot and setting should be enough to interest you. While fans might associate Henry Cavill with heroic roles, including that of Superman, in Night Hunter, he plays against type, appearing as restrained and intense.

Intrigued? Read on for more…

Fan and critical response

Although it's been climbing Paramount+'s charts, the film has had a divisive reception. On Rotten Tomatoes, it carries a 14% approval rating from critics, although this improves all the way up to 51% when it comes to the viewing public.

One viewer wrote: "It's not a bad thriller, it starts off well, has a decent enough ending, but the middle of the film is somehow slightly confusing. You will need to concentrate, otherwise the narrative will pass you by. The twist was unexpected, but how many times can that particular twist be used, it's like a get out of jail free card."

© Alamy Stock Photo Night Hunter premiered in 2018

A second penned: "If you want a semi-suspenseful crime thriller, no insanely twisted plot, just a good film to spend time watching with chips and pop, then this hits the mark," while a third added: "If you like Silence of the Lambs type flicks and give it a willing suspension of disbelief, I think you'll be pleasantly surprised. Plenty of star actors, great production value and crazy, crazy script."

However, criticising the film, one wrote: "Terrible directing and even worse editing, almost like it was their first job after college. Script made no sense whatsoever. And why choose an actor to play a washed-up cop who looks like he spends 4 hours a day in the gym?"

Another shared: "Quite hard to follow the script and flow of the action, jumping from scene to scene was a mess at the very least. Hardly invested in any of the characters despite the star-studded cast which was mediocre in their performances at best."

© Alamy Stock Photo The film divided critics and fans

In a two-star review for The Guardian, Leslie Felperin wrote: "This is such twaddle it becomes kind of fun, except that there's an uncomfortable feeling – as with many vigilante movies – that the film is revelling in the sexual violence and covering itself with the fig leaf of justice-seeking."

Who stars in Night Hunter?

The film attracted a star-studded cast, with Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) leading the cast as police detective Walter Marshall. He's joined by Ben Kingsley (Schindler's List) as former judge Michael Cooper, Stanley Tucci (Conclave) as Walter's superior officer, Commissioner Harper, and Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as police profiler Rachel Chase.

© Alamy Stock Photo The film has an A-list cast that includes Ben Kingsley

They're joined by Brendan Fletcher (Superman & Lois), Minka Kelly (The Butler), Nathan Fillion (The Rookie), Mpho Koaho (Falling Skies), Emma Tremblay (Supergirl), Eliana Jones (Nikita), Daniela Lavender (Casualty) and Dylan Penn (Flag Day).