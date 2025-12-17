Watch: 6-part psychological thriller based on novel gets sinister teaser

Looking for a psychological thriller that will keep you up at night? Paramount+ has just unveiled the trailer for its upcoming six-part series Girl Taken, and it looks like the kind of show that may well give you nightmares when it lands in January.

Based on Hollie Overton’s 2016 novel Baby Doll, the series stars Jill Halfpenny and Alfie Allen and follows the story of two twin sisters whose lives are turned upside down when one of them is abducted by her school teacher.

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Lily Riser is played by Tallaluh Evans

Psychological thrillers that focus on survival and aftermath rather than the crime itself have surged in popularity in recent years, and Girl Taken looks set to follow that trend.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "If you like bone-chilling psychological thrillers, then you're in for a treat with Girl Taken. Much like the BBC's Jodie Comer-starring drama, Thirteen, the show explores the aftermath of a horrific crime and finding the strength to rebuild your life after experiencing trauma. With shocking twists and plenty of suspense, Girl Taken is one for your January watchlist."

What happens in the Girl Taken trailer?

The clip opens with an aerial shot of a rural English town, before we hear the voice of Eve, the twins’ mother, reporting that her daughter is missing. The video then pans to a chain dragging across the floor, as if being pulled by someone, before cutting to a series of clips that allude to Lily’s abduction by her creepy-looking teacher, Rick. "Thanks, Mr Hanson," says Abby, after Rick is seen apparently helping with the search.

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Alfie Allen plays the sinister Rick

The trailer then takes a darker turn as Abby’s abduction unfolds, with the teen struggling to break free inside a rain-soaked car. "You’re going to learn to be good," Rick says, as we see Lily growing increasingly desperate during her captivity.

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Lily is held captive by her teacher

What to expect from Girl Taken

The six-parter follows teenaged twins Lily and Abby, whose quiet lives in a rural English town are shattered when Lily is taken and held captive by their beloved local teacher, Rick Hansen.

The synopsis continues: "After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes – only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. The world she longed to return to has moved on without her.

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global Jill Halfpenny plays Lily's mother Eve Riser

"As Abby, Lily and their mother Eve struggle to rebuild their family, they must confront the lasting damage and the terrifying reality that Rick is still out there, determined to control the narrative and evade justice. Raw and emotionally charged, Girl Taken is a gripping exploration of trauma, resilience, sisterhood and the high cost of reclaiming one's life."

Who stars in Girl Taken?

The series stars Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, Atomic) as the chilling Rick, while Jill Halfpenny (The Cuckoo, After the Flood) plays Eve, Lily and Abby's mother.

Meanwhile real-life sisters Tallulah (The Forsyte Saga, My Fault: London) and Delphi Evans play the roles of Lily and Abby.

© Clapperboard TV/Paramount Global The show explores the aftermath of Lily's abduction

Supporting cast members also include Vikash Bhai (Limbo, Virdee), Niamh Walsh (Smother, Jamestown), Levi Brown (This Town, Invasion) and Victoria Ekanoye (The Turkish Detective, The Royals, Coronation Street).

Rounding out the ensemble are Holly Atkins (Mobland, Criminal Justice) and Kiran Krishnakumar (What it Feels Like For a Girl, Everything Now).

All episodes of Girl Taken will debut globally on Paramount+ on 8th January