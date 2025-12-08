Shetland star Douglas Henshall's 6-part revenge thriller is your TV binge this weekend

Paramount+ is just days away from releasing its upcoming thriller, The Revenge Club – and it looks like that's our TV viewing sorted for this weekend!

The six-parter, which stars Shetland's Douglas Henshall, Line of Duty actor Martin Compston and Slow Horses actress Aimée-Ffion Edwards, follows six lonely people who are brought together by a divorce support group and decide to take revenge on those responsible for their broken hearts. It's adapted for the screen by writer Gabbie Asher, who is known for her work on The Girlfriend and The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

If the trailer is anything to go by, viewers are in for a wild ride as six strangers agree to take revenge on the people who broke their hearts, leading to fatal consequences. The story comes from J.D. Pennington's thriller novel The Othello Club, which centres on themes of betrayal and revenge, taking inspiration from William Shakespeare's play Othello, about a man in late 16th century Venice who suspects his wife of infidelity.

Not only does the series feature a seriously impressive cast list, including BAFTA and Emmy winner Meera Syal and Happy Valley's Amit Shah, but the series has an impressive writing team behind it, helmed by Gabbie Asher, with episodes penned by Matt Jones, who has credits on the hit BBC drama The Split, and Adam Usden (Lupin). Plus, Tim Kirkby, who has credits on acclaimed comedies including Fleabag and Veep, is the lead director alongside Daniel O'Hara, who has worked on thrillers such as Stay Close and Lazarus – so it's safe to say viewers can expect a blend of comedy and high-tension drama.

© Gaumont/Paramout Global Aimée-Ffion Edwards plays Emily

Intrigued? Find out more below.

What is The Revenge Club about?

The series, produced by Gaumont (Film Club, The Wives), follows a group of six lonely, heartbroken strangers who meet at a divorce support group and hatch a plan to take revenge on their exes. But it's not long before it all goes wrong.

© Gaumont/Paramout Global The series arrives on Friday 12 December

The synopsis reads: "With little in common beyond their emotional baggage, they form an unlikely bond and come up with a wildly misguided idea: to take revenge on the people who broke their hearts. What starts as a cathartic outlet quickly spirals into something far more chaotic, as their retribution escalates from petty pranks - forged exam papers, tarot cons, and rat invasions - to deadly accidents. As the group’s plans grow bolder, the line between justice and chaos begins to blur - and someone might just take things too far. The Revenge Club is a wickedly fun revenge thriller that dares to ask: what if getting even felt better than falling in love?"

Who stars in The Revenge Club?

Martin Compston, best known for playing DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, stars as Calum, alongside Aimée-Ffion Edwards (Slow Horses, Peaky Blinders) as Emily. Meanwhile, Meera Syal (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, The Kumars at No. 42) plays Rita, while Sharon Rooney (Barbie, Daddy Issues) portrays Rachel, Douglas Henshall (Shetland, Who Is Erin Carter?) plays Steve, Chaneil Kular (Sex Education, Protection) plays Tej and Amit Shah (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, Happy Valley) portrays Malcolm.

© Gaumont/Paramout Global Martin Compston plays Calum

Rounding out the cast are Niamh Walsh (Smother), Wil Coban (The Boys in the Boat), Christina Bennington (Halo), Eoin Duffy (The Dry) and Aoife Kennan (Vera).

How to watch The Revenge Club

Mark your calendars as The Revenge Club premieres on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on 12 December.