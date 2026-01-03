Channel 4 adds all 7 seasons of critically acclaimed medical drama – and it's perfect for fans of House

Medical dramas are one of my favourite kind of shows, the life-or-death situations faced by the doctors and nurses gives you the thrill, but I also love shows that delve into the lives of the characters.

I have binge-watched the likes of House, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy and Casualty, and Channel 4 has just added all seven seasons of what will turn into my next obsession, Nurse Jackie. The drama follows Jackie Peyton, played by Edie Falco, an emergency department nurse at the fictional All Saint Hospital.

The character is billed as someone who is seen arguing with doctors and "abusing painkillers", similar to Doctor Gregory House in the iconic series, which can also be streamed on Channel 4.

However, while House's addiction to Vicodin was mostly played for laughs, Jackie's addiction is presented more seriously, with the character seen going to extreme lengths to fuel her addiction.

The synopsis on Channel 4 for the show reads: "Welcome to Manhattan's All Saints Hospital. Meet Jackie, whose unorthodox brand of emergency healthcare includes forging donor cards, arguing with doctors and abusing painkillers."

Reviews

Nurse Jackie received positive reviews during its run, with the fourth and seventh seasons seen as highlights, both earning a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season managed to attract an 89% approval rating, while the lowest scoring season was its fifth, with only 62% enjoying it.

During its run, the show earned 24 Emmy nominations, and Edie Falco won an Emmy for Best Actress in 2010, alongside a further five nominations due to her role in the series.

© Alamy Stock Photo Fans and critics have loved the show

Fans have also enjoyed the show, as one enthused: "My new addiction is Nurse Jackie," while a second added: "Binge-watching Nurse Jackie & bed rotting on the agenda for my weekend," and a third said: "Nurse Jackie was a great binge."

A fourth penned: "Somehow the only consistent thing that heals my deep sadness is medical shows... laughing watching Nurse Jackie as if I haven't laughed since I finished ER four months ago," while a fifth posted: "Started Nurse Jackie and I see why folks were subscribing to networks before we were all broke and every app needs a damn subscription now." Meanwhile, a sixth commented: "I could write a book on how Nurse Jackie is one of the greatest tv shows of all time."

Who stars in Nurse Jackie?

Leading the show as the titular character is Edie Falco (The Sopranos), and she's joined by Eve Best (House of the Dragon), who plays Doctor Eleanor O'Hara one of her best friends, Merritt Weaver (The Walking Dead) as inexperienced nurse Zoey Barkow and Paul Schulze (Rambo) as pharmacist Eddie Walzer, who Jackie has an affair with in order to source drugs.

© Alamy Stock Photo The show had an incredible cast

Also starring in the series is Dominic Fumusa (Godfather of Harlem) as Jackie's husband, Kevin, Peter Facinelli (Twilight) as Dr. Fitch Cooper and Anna Deavere Smith (The West Wing) as hospital administrator Gloria Akalitus.

Completing the main cast are Haaz Sleiman (The Visitor), Ruby Jerins (Six Degrees), Daisy Tahan (The Nice Guys), Mackenzie Aladjem (All My Children), Bobby Canavale (Third Watch), Morris Chestnut (Watson), Stephen Wallem (The Resident), Betty Gilpin (GLOW) and Adam Ferrara (Rescue Me).