Your complete Christmas watchlist for 2025, according to HELLO's TV team

Hot on the heels of the celebrity version, The Traitors returns with its original series, which will see 22 participants from across the UK enter into the ultimate game of trust and betrayal at the iconic Scottish castle. Of course, host Claudia Winkleman – and her incredible wardrobe – will be back at the helm to guide the contestants through murders, banishments and epic missions as they attempt to win up to £120k.

BBC One and iPlayer, New Year's Day, 8pm