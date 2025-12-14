Channel 4 adds 'thrilling' period drama with Downton Abbey star – perfect for Wolf Hall fans

Calling all period drama fans! Channel 4 has added an addictive historical series to its streaming service, and if you love lavish costumes, courtly intrigue and sweeping romance, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Originally airing on STARZ in 2019, The Spanish Princess is based on Philippa Gregory's bestselling novels The Constant Princess and The King's Curse. The two-season drama follows Catherine of Aragon as she leaves Spain for England to marry the English king Henry VIII.

The star-studded cast includes Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael, Endeavour's Charlotte Hope, Killing Eve's Harriet Walter and Broadchurch's Andrew Buchan.

The series is the third adaptation of Gregory's novels to hit the screen, following The White Queen (2013), starring Rebecca Ferguson, and The White Princess (2017), starring Jodie Comer.

WATCH: The Spanish Princess Official Trailer

If, like me, you love historical dramas that toe the line between fact and fiction, with plenty of romance and scandal along the way, The Spanish Princess is a must-watch. Fans of Wolf Hall and The Tudors, as well as Gregory's earlier adaptations, should head straight to Channel 4 to start streaming.

© Nick Briggs Charlotte Hope leads the cast as Catherine What is The Spanish Princess about? The 16-episode series tells the origin story of Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon, who has been promised the English throne since childhood. The synopsis continues: "She arrives in a grey, rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her lady-in-waiting Lina – an African Moor. "Catherine is Princess of Wales now, but when her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly, her line to the throne seems lost… until she claims her marriage was never consummated and that as a virgin she may set her sights on the new heir – the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry, who will one day rule as King Henry VIII."

© Nick Briggs Elliot Cowan (King Henry), Harriet Walter (Margaret Beaufort) and Ruairi O'Connor (Prince Harry) Who stars in The Spanish Princess? Charlotte Hope (Endeavour) leads the series as Catherine, while Ruairi O'Connor (Handsome Devil) plays Harry Tudor. They're joined by Sai Bennett (Mood), Stephanie Levi-John (Role Play), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Nadia Parkes (This Is Christmas), Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey), Aaron Cobham (Tales of Babylon) and Harriet Walter (Killing Eve). Rounding out the cast are Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe), Elliot Cowan (King & Conqueror), Alan Mckenna (Belle), Angus Imrie (The Road Trip) and Alexandra Moen (Dickensian).

© Nick Briggs Ruairi O'Connor and Charlotte Hope What have viewers said about The Spanish Princess? Taking to IMDb to share their thoughts, many viewers have hailed the show as a must-watch. "I love the show! I am addicted!" said one person. "I love the cast and the strong will of Catherine. I am enjoying hating Lady Margaret and her cruelty towards everyone. I am hoping there will be so much more to this show. Thank you for giving me a show to look forward to."

© Nick Briggs Aaron Cobham (Oviedo) and Stephanie Levi-John (Lina) Meanwhile, another said: "Love it. Yes, there are liberties taken with the facts surrounding the history itself, but Gregory is known for writing Historical FICTION. It's great, and a wonderful follow up to both The White Queen and The White Princess." A third added: "This show has me hooked! It's different; it's unique and thrilling. Keeps the viewer wondering what will happen next. It also shows a very human and humble, yet submissive side of Katherine. Oh, she loves Henry so much, but she knows when to stand for herself too. I will DEFINITELY keep watching it!"

© Nick Briggs Laura Carmichael plays Maggie Pole The Spanish Princess Rotten Tomatoes score The series also impressed critics, earning a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its five-star review, Collider wrote: "Arthur and Catherine wanted to bring Camelot back to England, and while we know historically that Catherine won't be able to achieve that halcyon desire in the Tudor court, The Spanish Princess wonderfully makes us want to follow her wherever she leads."

© Nick Briggs Georgie Henley plays Meg Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter said: "The Spanish Princess is the ideal period soap, dexterously and intelligently balancing the webby intrigue of 16th century court life with the dewy eroticism of a classic melodrama. There's no guilt here. Just pleasure." The Sydney Morning Herald added: "It's well cast, handsomely produced and based on novels by Philippa Gregory. Good popcorn-munching fun."

All 16 episodes of The Spanish Princess are available to watch on Channel 4 and MGM+.