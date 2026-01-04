9 best shows and movies premiering this week: what to watch on TV and streaming

New year, new TV shows!

Over on the television front, the new year has kicked off with a bang, bringing viewers an exciting array of both new shows and highly-anticipated returns.

Personally, don't call, don't text me on Thursday, January 8, when two of the shows I have most been looking forward to returning premiere new seasons: The Traitors (I'm a new fan) its fourth season on Peacock, and The Pitt its sophomore season on HBO Max.

Moreover, this week will also kick off awards season in Hollywood with the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 4, plus, a long-awaited movie adaptation of a beloved Emily Henry book is finally making its way to Netflix.

So, without further ado, here is what you can watch on TV and streaming from Sunday, January 4 to Friday, January 9.

1/ 6 Sunday, January 4 Critics Choice Awards The Critics Choice Awards officially kick off awards season with their 31st annual ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. They will air live from E! and USA Network from 7 to 10p.m. ET, 4 to 7p.m. PT., and will also be available to stream live on USANetwork.com.

2/ 6 © BBC Monday, January 5 Antiques Roadshow The British reality show returns for its milestone 30th season on PBS on Monday, airing at 8p.m. EST.

3/ 6 © Disney Tuesday, January 6 The Rookie The beloved Nathan Fillion led police drama returns for its eighth season, part of which was filmed in Prague, on ABC at 11pm EST.

1,000-lb Sisters The TLC reality series starring Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton will return for its eighth season on TLC at 8p.m. EST, and will focus on Amy planning her wedding, and continued tension between the sisters.

Best Medicine A brand new show is arriving on Fox this week, starring Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer. The series sees a brilliant surgeon leave Boston to become a small-town doctor where he spent childhood summers, however, despite his medical skills, his rude manner alienates locals. It premieres at 8p.m. EST.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Wednesday, January 7 Marcello Hernández: American Boy Beloved Saturday Night Live comedian Marcello Hernandez is celebrating the release of his first comedy special for Netflix, Marcello Hernández: American Boy, available on the streamer Wednesday.

5/ 6 © Warrick Page/MAX Thursday, January 8 The Traitors Scheming, challenges, innocents and traitors return to Peacock this week, with a brand new season of the competition show hosted by Alan Cummings, this time featuring the likes of Lisa Rinna, Donna Kelce, Colton Underwood, Eric Nam, Mark Ballas, and Porsha Williams, among others. The Pitt The Noah Wyle led HBO Max hit which swept the Emmys and Golden Globes last year returns for a second season, this one set during the 4th of July, with the same concept of following an emergency room for each hour of a 15-hour shift.