More Blue Bloods stars to appear in Boston Blue when season 1 returns, EP teases

Blue Bloods may have started a new chapter with Boston Blue, but the spin-off still ensures they honor its roots.

Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan once again, premiered on CBS October 17, and introduced Blue Bloods fans to a new family prominent in law enforcement, this time the Silvers, who are based in Boston, rather than in New York City like the Reagans.

And though it's the likes of Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, and more of the Silver family at the helm, the show isn't entirely bidding farewell to the Reagans.

Speaking with TV Insider, executive producer Brandon Sonnier revealed that more Blue Bloods original stars are set to appear in Boston Blue, in addition to Bridget Moynahan, who reprised her role as Erin Reagan in the first episode, and will return in the second half of the first season.

Still, he remained mum on just who fans will get to see, teasing: "We can tell you that Erin will not be the only one, but that's all we're allowed to say."

He did nonetheless add: "There are new characters that will show up. We will meet more members of the Silver family, and we will see members of the Reagan family we have not yet seen."

"We're still a fairly new show, and so our world is still growing and expanding as we get deeper into the characters' lives," he then explained, adding: "We now have a good handle on the characters we've introduced — drawing a full picture of who the Silver family is and how the Reagans have integrated into that family."

"Now that the groundwork has been laid, the second half of this season is just a full-on exciting exploration of how these relationships grow. How does this family adapt to the environment that's sort of changing around them as the Reagans have come in? The back half of this season has been some of the most exciting television that I’ve ever been a part of," he noted.

Boston Blue already also brings back Sean Reagan, Danny's son, however the character, who was originally played by Andrew Terraciano for over 200 episodes, was recast with Mika Amonsen. Andrew, breaking his silence on his role being recast earlier this month, told Us Weekly: "It's beautiful because you'll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character," and maintained: "It doesn't mean for even a second that somebody else can't go and do something beautiful with it."

The 22-year-old actor added: "I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world." His gig on Blue Bloods, which aired from 2010 to 2014, is his first and only major acting role. "Now somebody else gets that joy. We're both getting to show what we do and then send Sean off into the world."

Recalling the moment he learned of the recasting, Andrew, who was about seven years old when he was cast as Sean, said: "I had somebody call me — actually the day that I was graduating — and they had spoken to my mom and she called me [crying]. They were like, 'They might be looking for a different Sean.'"

"Shortly after we got the news, Donnie called me. It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much and have learned so much from," he further shared, and maintained: "We had such an amazing experience on Blue Bloods that when we talk we'll always be friends and family first. I'm happy that there are so many other people that now get to share in that amazing experience."