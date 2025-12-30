Eric Christian Olsen's wife Sarah Wright showed support over new Matlock gig as she returns to acting

Eric Christian Olsen is keeping it in the family.

Since leaving NCIS: Los Angeles, the actor has largely stayed away from the spotlight, however has put his focus on executive producing, specifically the new CBS legal drama Matlock, starring Kathy Bates.

The series is now in its second season, and as its storylines evolve, it is also expanding its cast, including none other than its own executive producer's wife, Sarah Wright Olsen.

Sarah, whose credits include The House Bunny starring Anna Faris and American Made starring Tom Cruise, will debut her new Matlock character during its season two midseason premiere, airing on CBS Thursday, February 26.

She will feature as Gwen, an efficiency expert analyzing the firm amid its big merger.

After TVLine shared a first look at Sarah on the show, on set alongside Kathy, Sarah added it to her own Instagram, and wrote: "Loveeeee @matlockcbs," with a string of red heart emojis. "So honored to join this amazing cast and crew!"

© Getty This marks Sarah's first major role in at least five years

She also received support from her sister-in-law Daniela Ruah, Eric's NCIS: LA co-star who is married to his brother David Paul Olsen, and who wrote: "So excited to watch!!!!" as others followed suit with: "Yessss, go Sarah," and: "Great choice!!!!" as well as: "Can't wait to watch you in this! I love this show!"

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, speaking with the outlet teased about Sarah's smile in the photo: "Don't let her friendly demeanor fool you," adding of the character: "Gwen heads the office of integration and is the 'efficiency expert' in charge of managing Jacobson Moore's merger... which means cutting all jobs deemed non-essential."

Sarah's last major acting role was in 2017's American Made, after which she had a string of guest appearances on a handful of TV shows, but not since a single-episode appearance on Home Economics in 2021. On Instagram, she often gives a glimpse into life as a family-of-six, most recently their family's vacation with Daniela and David.

© Instagram Sarah and Eric welcomed daughter Ocean earlier this year

She has been married to Eric since 2012 — they met on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop in 2006 — and the pair share four children, son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme, eight, Winter, four, and Ocean, who was born in June of this year.

© Instagram The couple are now parents to four kids

Earlier this year, Matlock faced a shake up when it fired its star David Del Río, who played Billy Martínez, and who was accused of sexual assault by fellow cast member Leah Lewis, who stars as Sarah, for an incident that reportedly took place in her trailer.

Following an internal investigation by CBS, David was fired and escorted off the Paramount lot, the same day the alleged assault was reported, reportedly on October 2. Multiple outlets later also reported that Eric was among those who led him away in the parking lot.