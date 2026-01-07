Martin Clunes is unrecognisable in 'unflinching' 2-part drama based on BBC scandal

Channel 5 has unveiled a first look at its upcoming two-part factual drama, Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, starring Martin Clunes as the titular, disgraced BBC presenter – and he looks unrecognisable.

The series, which is produced by Wonderhood Studios by 5, explores how a vulnerable 17-year-old was groomed by one of the most powerful figures in television.

© Channel 5 / Getty Images Martin Clunes looks unrecognisable as Huw Edwards

According to the synopsis, the drama delves into the Welsh newsreader's "double life as it spirals out of control, leading him to make the greatest announcement of his career – his total exit from public life following his conviction for serious child sexual offences".

Intrigued? Here's all we know about the show so far.

WATCH: In September, Huw Edwards was given a suspended prison term he admitted making indecent images of children

What is Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards about?

The series explores the downfall of Huw Edwards, who was one of Britain's most trusted and high-profile newsreaders. He was chosen to lead the coverage of major royal and political events, including the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Martin Clunes will portray the disgraced presenter

But, away from the cameras, Edwards had a secret. The synopsis continues: "Online, he was repeatedly soliciting explicit sexual photos from young men, and in particular grooming a vulnerable 17-year-old. He had also struck up a separate online friendship with a man who, from December 2020 to August 2021, repeatedly sent him messages containing child abuse imagery which he accessed, including so called 'Category A' images - the most extreme.

© Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock The series explores the downfall of Huw Edwards

"In July 2023, Edward's secrets started to unravel rapidly after a national newspaper reported that 'a top BBC star' had paid a 'teenager for sexual pictures'. Separately, the police started to investigate Edwards' online activity, leading him to plead guilty to making indecent images of children at Westminster Magistrates Court."

The new series builds on extensive factual research, including first hand interviews and co-operation from those at the centre of the scandal and exclusive access to The Sun newspaper's investigation into Edwards, to bring an "unflinching" drama to our screens.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images Huw Edwards was given a suspended prison term in September 2024 after he admitted making indecent images of children.

The show paints a "complex, emotional and nuanced portrait, revealing how the grooming of a vulnerable 17-year old over many months led to Edwards' downfall, disgrace and the end of his life in the public eye".

Who stars in the new drama?

Martin Clunes, 64, who is known for his roles in Manhunt, Doc Martin and Out There, stars as Huw Edwards. Further casting details have yet to be announced.

Martin is no stranger to playing real-life figures, having portrayed real-life London Met detective Colin Sutton in ITV's gripping crime drama, Manhunt, as well as author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes, in ITV's Arthur & George.

© ITV/Shutterstock Martin Clunes as DCI Colin Sutton in Manhunt

The BAFTA-nominated actor has long been one of Britain's most-loved talents thanks to his versatility, natural authenticity and commanding screen presence. While he established his career in comedic roles such as the 1990s sitcom Men Behaving Badly, Martin has seamlessly transitioned to hard-hitting dramas, having starred in the likes of Manhunt, Out There and A Mother's Son. Viewers can undoubtedly look forward to a compelling performance in the new 5 series.

As for the creative team, the show is penned by Mark Burt (The Trial), while BAFTA and Emmy winner Michael Samuels (The Windermere Children, Any Human Heart) directs.

When will Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards be released?

A release date has yet to be announced, but stay tuned as we'll keep you posted.