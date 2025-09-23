Martin Clunes' hidden gem crime drama with Nicola Walker that kept viewers 'glued' is available to watch

Calling all Martin Clunes fans! The Doc Martin star has racked up an impressive CV of dramas and thrillers over the course of his decades-long acting career, from the much-loved medical drama Doc Martin to the chilling, true story-inspired detective thriller, Manhunt. But did you know that back in 2012, Martin teamed up with the likes of Cold Feet star Hermione Norris and Annika's Nicola Walker in a riveting two-part crime drama, A Mother's Son, on ITV? In case the series has gone under the radar for fans who didn't catch it upon its initial release, here's everything you need to know, including how to watch it.

But before you read on, here's what HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the series: "There's nothing like a gritty British crime drama to hunker down with at this time of year, and A Mother's Son is the perfect pick. Starring the wonderful Martin Clunes and Hermione Norris, it'll have you hooked from start to finish."

© ITV/Shutterstock Martin Clunes as Ben, Alexander Armstrong as Jamie and Paul McGann as David in A Mother's Son

What is A Mother's Son about?

The miniseries follows mother-of-two Rosie, who faces a horrifying dilemma when she suspects her son could be responsible for the murder of a teenage schoolgirl in their quiet Suffolk coastal village. The drama follows Rosie (Hermione Norris) as she discovers damning evidence that her son could be connected to the heinous murder after a body is found in the woods near their town.

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes stars in the drama

The synopsis continues: "Recently remarried, Rosie lives with her two children, Jamie and Olivia, husband Ben Harley, and his children from a previous marriage, Jessica and Rob. As the newly formed family settle into daily life living together under one roof, Rosie begins to suspect she may be sharing her home with a killer when she finds a pair of blood-splattered trainers hidden under her son Jamie’s bed. At first, Rosie tries to dismiss her suspicions, believing them too incomprehensible to be true. Could her teenage boy be involved in murder?"

WATCH: The trailer for A Mother's Son

Who stars in A Mother's Son?

Hermione Norris (Cold Feet, Spooks) stars as Rosie Cutler, while Martin Clunes plays her husband Ben. They're joined by Paul McGann (Holby City) as David Cutler, Alexander Arnold (Skins) as Jamie Cutler, Ellie Bamber (The Serpent) as Olivia 'Livvy' Cutler and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) as D.C. Sue Upton.

© Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Nicola Walker also stars in the show

Other cast members include Jake Davies as Rob Banks, Antonia Clarke as Jess Banks, Juliet Yorke as Lorraine Mullary, Annabelle Apsion as Kay Mullary and Charles Daish as D.C.I. Thomas McCleish.

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have praised the show as "brilliant" on social media since its release in 2012. One person penned: "Not sure how I missed it the first time round as it was brilliant with a wonderful cast. @ITV #AMothersSon Great to have a drama over two nights that reaches a conclusion," while another added: "A mighty fine cast indeed. I was literally glued to my seat throughout. Simply Brilliant."

Another praised the show's script, which was penned by Unforgotten creator Chris Lang. They penned on X: "Exceedingly good. Brilliant casting & wonderfully written," while another commented on the show's ending, adding: "Well, that was pretty intense! Incredible storyline, nearly shed a tear. Truly amazing writing and brave ending."

A Mother's Son is available to stream on ITVX now.