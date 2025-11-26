Martin Clunes set for special appearance on beloved BBC show

Martin Clunes is set for a special appearance on one of the BBC's most enduring panel shows this December. The Doc MartinDoc Martin star, 63, will step behind the desk to guest host the final episode of the current 70th series of Have I Got News For You.

This is far from Clunes' first time in the role – in fact, he's something of a veteran when it comes to the long-running quiz show. This stint marks his 22nd appearance on the programme and his 17th turn as guest host, making him one of the show's most familiar and well-loved returning faces.

© Hat Trick Productions Martin Clunes will guest host Have I Got News For You

Who else will host alongside Martin Clunes?

Comedian Phil Wang will take his place on the opposite side of the desk as one of the episode's guest panellists.

Wang, known for his sharp, playful humour on shows such as Taskmaster and Live at the Apollo, is also no stranger to Have I Got News For You as this appearance marks his 15th time on the programme.

© Hat Trick Productions Phil Wang has been confirmed as a guest panellist

The second guest panellist is still to be confirmed, but given the BBC's track record for securing high-profile and topical names, viewers can expect another seasoned comedian or public figure to join the line-up.

What to expect from Have I Got News For You

As always, the episode will see regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop round up the week's biggest talking points, offering their signature blend of comedy and political commentary as they go head-to-head.

© Steve Best Paul Merton and Ian Hislop are team leaders

With the 2025 budget recently announced and several moments in British politics dominating headlines, there will be no shortage of topical material for the panel to dissect.

Martin Clunes' upcoming role in Doc Martin remake

Clunes is also preparing for a guest appearance in Best Medicine, a new medical drama inspired by his original series Doc Martin. The beloved ITV show ran for 10 seasons across 18 years, from 2004 to 2022, and earned Clunes multiple awards – including Best Actor at the TV Choice Awards 2024.

Best Medicine follows Martin Best (Josh Charles), a doctor who relocates from Boston to a small quirky village on the east coast. Clunes is set to appear as Martin's on-screen father, Dr Robert Best.

Episode 10 of the 70th series of Have I Got News For You will be available from 9pm on Friday 12th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.