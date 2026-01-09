Hugh Bonneville teases 'compelling' true-story project with Mad Men star

Hugh Bonneville is in the throes of a compelling new project. Following the release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in September, the actor has turned his attention to the stage after entering rehearsals for Shadowlands. Set to debut on London's West End from 5 February, the production, which dramatises the real-life love story between The Chronicles of Narnia author C.S.Lewis and his wife, Joy Davidman, has been adapted from William Nicholson's 1989 stage play.

At the helm, Hugh, 62, will portray the beloved children's author, while Mad Men and Sons of Anarchy star, Maggie Siff, 51, has been cast as Joy, an American poet and divorced mum-of-two. Taking to Instagram this week, Hugh delivered an exciting update, telling fans: "Rehearsals are underway! This compelling story of late-flowering love previews at the @aldwychtheatre from 5th February."

Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Mad Men's Maggie Siff in Shadowlands

Running until 9 May 2026, tickets are already available, with critics penning early reviews. Among them, The i hailed the production as a "theatrical triumph," while The Guardian remarked that Hugh "dazzles" in a "divine revival" of Nicholson's play.

Has Shadowlands been adapted before?

A story which has stood the test of time, William Nicholson's Shadowlands has played out on both the stage and screen. Prior to its premiere on London's West End in 1989, Nicholson had developed Shadowlands as a screenplay for the BBC, with the broadcaster releasing a TV movie in 1985. Joss Ackland had starred as C.S.Lewis, while Claire Bloom portrayed Joy Davidman.

It wasn't until 1989 that Nicholson, who had enjoyed some success with the BBC version, would transform his script into a stage play. Equally popular on the West End, Shadowlands went on to enjoy a transfer to Broadway in 1990, scoring a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in 1991. Given the Hollywood treatment in 1993, the story was retold once more with Anthony Hawkins and Debra Winger portraying Lewis and Davidman. A prolific project which won the 1993 BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film; Edward Hardwicke, Joseph Mazzello, James Frain, Julian Fellowes and Michael Denison also appeared in supporting roles.

Hugh's lifelong love of theatre

It's hardly surprising that Hugh has returned to the theatre once more. The actor, who joined the National Theatre as a teenager, began his career by performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 80s and 90s. While Hugh has since ventured into TV and film (thanks to his breakthrough role in the rom-com classic, Notting Hill), in the years since, he has remained loyal to his theatrical roots.

© Manuel Harlan / ArenaPAL The actor has been a patron of the National Youth Theatre since 2013

According to his official website, Hugh has been a patron of the National Youth Theatre since 2013, and he continues to speak about the importance of self-expression and theatre in interviews. "Theatre teaches you about community and collective responsibility," the 62-year-old told Varsity in September. "With the rise of AI, live experiences are now at a premium – they remind us we're alive. Whenever a joke is told in a pub, there's theatre."

© Corbis via Getty Images Hugh performing in a 2019 production of Shadowlands at Chichester Festival Theatre

No stranger to the tale of Shadowlands, Hugh has actually played C.S. Lewis on stage before, and in 2019, helmed the role in a production at Chichester Festival Theatre. That same year, Hugh revealed why he was drawn to the project. Speaking with The Independent he said: "Bill Nicholson told me that Joss Ackland had never had such a big mailbag in response to a show as when he starred in Shadowlands. That's because this story is absolutely universal. Every single human being goes through loss at some point. This is about how you cope with it. It is a deeply affecting love story.‎"