Where are the cast of ‘70s sitcoms now?

It’s hard to pick just one of your favourite sitcoms from the ‘70s – the decade brought us so many cult classics that are still widely watched and loved today, from the wartime antics of M*A*S*H to the endlessly quotable The Brady Bunch. Amidst all the fond memories of watching re-runs of these hit shows on cable TV, you may be wondering what happened to the stars who headlined these shows, and the direction their careers took after the sitcoms wrapped.

If you’re wondering what became of the original Marcia Brady, the legendary matriarch of The Partridge Family, or the big-name star from Happy Days who went on to win an Oscar, then wonder no more. We’re taking a look at some of the biggest names from ‘70s sitcoms, what they got up to after their shows ended, and where they are now…

© CBS via Getty Images,FilmMagic Sally Struthers – All in the Family While Gilmore Girls fans like myself will recognise Sally Struthers as the raspy-voiced Babette, the star first shot to fame as Archie and Edith’s daughter Gloria Stivic in All in the Family (1971–1979), a role which she won two Emmys for. In a moment of serendipity, Sally auditioned for the sitcom after being fired from The Tim Conway Comedy Hour in New York, telling People executives said she made the show look “cheap”. She went on to reprise her iconic role in the self-titled Gloria (1982–1983). Sally is currently appearing in Netflix’s comedy hit A Man on the Inside (2024–) opposite Ted Danson, who stars as a retiree-turned-private investigator – which sounds perfect for The Thursday Murder Club fans. The actress will also appear in the upcoming Gilmore Girls documentary Drink Coffee, Talk Fast, in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

© Getty Images Alan Alda – M*A*S*H The beating heart of the wartime sitcom, Alan Alda’s portrayal of Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce is still legendary to this day. Whether he was pranking Frank Burns or sharing a drink with B.J. Hunnicut, Alan’s delivery of the character's quips and witty one-liners brought the role to life, scoring him eleven Emmy nominations and two wins. The star continued to have a prolific career following M*A*S*H, portraying Senator Arnold Vinick in The West Wing (1999–2006) and earning his first Academy Award nomination for Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator (2004). Still ruling screens at 89-years-old, Alan most recently appeared in an episode of Netflix’s The Four Seasons (2025–), Tina Fey’s TV adaptation of his hit 1981 movie – which he not only starred in, but wrote and directed!

© Getty Images Maureen McCormick – The Brady Bunch Marcia, Marcia, Marcia…forever the queen bee of the legendary sitcom family, much to the chagrin of Jan, Maureen McCormick was the original eldest Brady daughter in The Brady Bunch (1969–1974). After worming her way into viewers’ hearts with a flick of her signature blonde locks, Maureen went on to reprise the role in the plethora of Brady spin-offs, from The Brady Brides (1981) to A Very Brady Christmas (1988). After publishing her bestselling autobiography Here’s the Story (2008), Maureen continued gracing screens, turning her hand to reality TV, with appearances on shows like I’m a Celebrity… and Dancing with the Stars. The star even joined her former castmates for A Very Brady Renovation (2019), which turned the iconic exterior Brady house into an interior-perfect replica of the beloved TV home, which Maureen revealed to People she visits frequently as part of her charity work.

© Bettmann Archive,WireImage Bea Arthur – Maude Before she was Dorothy Zbornak on The Golden Girls (1985–1992), Bea Arthur joined Sally Struthers on All in the Family before her character – after just two episodes – earned her own spin-off series, Maude (1972–1978). The liberal foil to her cousin-in-law Archie, CBS reportedly wanted a show centered on a strong, independent female lead, and saw endless potential in both Maude and the actress who portrayed her. After decades on top of the sitcom scene, the star continued to make regular appearances on comedy shows and documentaries up until her death in 2009, with her last credited role being in Curb Your Enthusiasm (2005). An inimitable star of both stage and screen, Bea also holds the record for the third most nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, behind Mary Tyler Moore and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

© Bettmann Archive,Getty Images Ron Howard – Happy Days A child actor who shot to fame in The Andy Griffith Show (1960–1968), Ron Howard is arguably best known for his role as Richie Cunningham in the popular sitcom Happy Days (1974–1980). After seven seasons of causing mischief with Fonzie, Ralph, and Potsie, Ron retired his pen and paper to pursue a career as a director after his debut with Grand Theft Auto (1977), and went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for A Beautiful Mind (2001) A father of four – including actress Bryce Dallas Howard – Ron is still very active in the film scene, with recent credits including Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy (2020) and Eden (2024) starring Jude Law and Sydney Sweeney. The star also revealed to People he still has a text thread with his Happy Days co-stars Don Most, Anson Williams, and Henry Winkler, calling the quarter’s friendship “one of the really great gifts of my adult life”.

© Getty Images,WireImage Shirley Jones – The Partridge Family The music-loving matriarch of The Partridge Family (1970–1974), Shirley Jones already had a successful musical career after starring in the likes of Oklahoma! (1955) and Carousel (1956). As the widow Shirley Partridge, who forms a pop band with her five kids, Shirley received both critical acclaim and praise from her co-stars, described as “one of the best human beings I’ve ever known” by actor David Cassidy, her on-screen son and real-life stepson. After a lifetime as the ultimate triple threat, Shirley has taken a step back from showbiz, but starred in a production of The Music Man in 2012 after leading the cast of the 1962 film edition. If you still can’t get enough of the Broadway star’s melodic voice, the star’s album A Touch of Christmas will no doubt perfectly soundtrack the upcoming festive season.

© Radio Times via Getty Images,PA Images via Getty Images Connie Booth – Fawlty Towers One half of the mastermind writing duo behind Fawlty Towers (1975–1979) – alongside her then-husband John Cleese – Connie Booth went on to star in the hit sitcom as Polly Sherman, the hotel’s level-headed maid. After four years of penning the hit series and mediating no end of squabbles between Basil and Sybil, Connie continued acting up until her last appearance in BBC’s The Buccaneers (1995) as Jackie March. Connie ended up trading her life in the spotlight for one as a psychotherapist, a career she held until her retirement. She’s also been happily married to former New Yorker drama critic John Lahr since 2000. The star shared a touching tribute to her late co-star, Prunella Scales, with Radio Times, writing: “"As a performer Prunella was memorable; it's part of life's irony that over time she lost her memory. But even there, she had the capacity to turn bleakness into something bright. 'I can't remember everything,' she said, 'but I can still remember to laugh'."

© CBS via Getty Images,Getty Images Ed Asner – The Mary Tyler Moore Show The gruff yet lovable news director in The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970–1977), Lou Grant was the perfect foil to Mary Richard’s sunny optimism, and Ed Asner quickly made a name for himself as one of the show’s leading stars. He went on to earn his own spin-off, Lou Grant (1977–1982), and ended up earning a staggering five Emmys – all for playing the role of Lou. The star ended up going from strength to strength after the sitcom wrapped, starring in ABC’s Thunder Alley (1994–1995) and voicing J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994–1998). Ed passed away in 2021 at age 91, appearing posthumously in several roles including the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021).

© CBS via Getty Images,Getty Images Marla Gibbs – The Jeffersons Marla Gibbs made her sitcom debut in The Jeffersons (1975–1980) as Florence Johnston, George’s sassy and sarcastic maid, and went on to receive five Emmy Award nominations. Her success on the show earned her the role of Mary Jenkins in 227 (1985–1990), which chronicled the lives of Black women living together in Washington, D.C. – a show created specifically for Marla, who had starred in the production in Los Angeles. After achieving sitcom notoriety – she also co-produced 227 and sang the theme song – Marla appeared in films like The Brothers (2001) and Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) opposite Eugene Levy and Denise Richards. She’s also a familiar face in Shondaland, having guest starred on both Grey’s Anatomy (2022) and its spin-off Station 19 (2018). At 94-years-old, Marla revealed at the American Black Film Festival Honours in 2025 that she’s “ready to do some more roles!”