Hugh Bonneville attends Downton Abbey premiere with rarely seen girlfriend

Hugh Bonneville has made a rare appearance with his girlfriend, Heidi Kadlecova, at the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiere in London. Hugh, 61, who plays Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham in the beloved series, looked dapper on the red carpet in a tuxedo for the film's premiere. Heidi, who is a vegan influencer and campaigner, looked equally chic alongside her partner, Hugh, wearing a 1920's inspired beaded dress for the occasion. The appearance comes just mere months after Hugh and Heidi took their relationship to the next level by making their first public appearance together.

After confirming their romance in October 2024, the duo stepped out for their first appearance as a couple on Saturday, 8 February. Heidi was spotted supporting her beau as he prepared to host an event for the Mostly British Film Festival. She joined Hugh at the Vogue Theatre in San Francisco, California where she sported a velvet blazer in a rich wine hue for the occasion.

The night proved to be quite the milestone for the couple, who, until then, had largely kept their budding relationship out of the spotlight. Notoriously private, the two confirmed their romance in October – three months after they were initially linked – when they were pictured kissing in London. However, it wasn't long before Heidi and Hugh's relationship quickly hit headlines, despite both parties have refrained from commenting. On several occasions, Heidi has reportedly been on hand to support Hugh at high-profile events too but tended to avoid the cameras.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Hugh appeared on the red carpet alongside his Downton Abbey co-stars for the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which is the last film in the epic period drama series. The film, released globally on 12 September 2025, will see many of the franchise's main cast reprise their roles, including Jim Carter, Michelle, and Joanne Froggatt. It's also set to welcome some new faces such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan.

WATCH: Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale trailer

Hugh Bonneville's split from ex-wife

Hugh's appearance with Heidi comes two years after he split from his wife, Lucina (Lulu) Williams. They first met when they were teenagers but reconnected later in life and got together in their 30s. In a statement, the couple's representative told The Sun: "I can confirm that Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams have separated."

© Getty Hugh Bonneville split from ex-wife Lulu Williams in 2023

The couple, who wed in 1998 and share a son named Felix, mostly kept their private life out of the spotlight, with Hugh rarely sharing photos of his wife on social media. He did, however, open up about his home life during an interview with the Daily Mail in 2011, when Lulu was a "full-time mum". In the same interview, he said: "Lulu's priority has been to be a bedrock for Felix and me and I'm completely indebted to her," he said.