Viewers hooked after just 20 minutes of 'addictive' 6-part crime thriller

Netflix's latest thriller, His & Hers, arrived on our screens this week, and viewers are already hooked. The six-part series, which is billed as a "seductive and twisty psychological thriller," follows married couple Anna Andrews (Tessa Thompson) and Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal), who are both connected to a shocking murder. One is a detective, while the other is a journalist – and both parties think their spouse is the prime suspect.

It's no wonder viewers are already hooked on the show after one episode. Not only is the show based on Alice Feeney's 2020 bestseller, which has been hailed as genuinely shocking and gripping, but it comes from BAFTA-winning filmmaker William Oldroyd, whose credits include the acclaimed 2016 drama Lady Macbeth (Florence Pugh's breakthrough role). Plus, at the helm as showrunner is Dee Johnson, who knows what she's doing when it comes to creating binge-worthy television. Among her previous executive producer credits are acclaimed thrillers Zero Day and Fellow Travelers.

The series has attracted major star both on and off-screen, as Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain (through her company Freckle Films) is an executive producer.



Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more, including what viewers and critics have said about the show.

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Viewers are loving the twist-filled series What have viewers said about His & Hers? The thriller has been a big hit with viewers, with many binge-watching all six episodes following its release on Thursday. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Binged His & Hers in full. Honesty might be one of the most enjoyable and addictive crime thrillers I've watched in a while, had me guessing (and guessing wrong) the whole way through!" while another said they were "hooked" after just 20 minutes. A third viewer penned: "Binged His & Hers in one day and I'm still not over it. The story gives you chills and thrills. Then that soundtrack just hits differently," while another added: "His & Hers on Netflix has so many twists and turns. I'm hooked."

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 The story centres around a murder investigation What is His & Hers about? The Atlanta-set story follows Anna (Tess Thompson – Thor, Dear White People), a news anchor, who lives in haunted reclusion and is fading away from her friends and career. But when news of a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy north Georgia town where she grew up – comes to light, Anna pounces on the case and searches for answers. Meanwhile, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal – The Accountant, The Bear) is strangely suspicious of her involvement and chases her "into the crosshairs of his own investigation," according to the synopsis. But there's a twist. Anna and Jack are estranged husband and wife – and they both believe each other is the prime suspect in the murder case. Sunita Mani (Death of a Unicorn, The Roses), Crystal Fox (Driving Miss Daisy, In the Heat of the Night) and Rebecca Rittenhouse (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Maggie) also star.

© Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2025 Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal star in the show What have critics said about the show? The series has been met with mostly positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian hailing the series as "twisty, absurd and bingeable" in its three-star review, while Variety described the show as "is one of the most unhinged shows ever seen on television". Meanwhile, Time said the thriller was "too grim to be fun" and "too silly to take seriously", while The Hollywood Reporter described the show as "disappointing".