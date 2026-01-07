'Fast-paced' crime thriller set to land to Netflix – with True Detective star on board

Thriller fans, listen up! Netflix has announced a new seven-part action series with a True Detective star – and judging by the first look, it's set to be epic. Man on Fire is based on A.J. Quinnell's 1980s book franchise, which follows John Creasy, a Special Forces soldier battling his demons and looking for a fresh start.

The series is being brought to life by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen), and features guest stars including True Detective's Scoot McNairy and The Watcher's Bobby Cannavale.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in and executive produces the new series

The show is written, produced and showrun by Kyle Killen (Fear Street), while episodes one and two are directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II).

Fans of high-octane thrillers like Extraction will love this show, which promises fast-paced action, high emotional stakes and a hero pushed to his absolute limits.

This isn't the first time A.J. Quinnell's book series has been adapted for the screen, with Man on Fire previously brought to life in Tony Scott's 2004 film starring Denzel Washington and an earlier 1987 version starring Scott Glenn. If the source material is anything to go by – it boasts a 4.28 rating on Goodreads – this Netflix adaptation is shaping up to be a must-watch.

What is the Man on Fire TV show about?

The series follows John Creasy, a man who survived extremely desolate situations and was once a highly skilled and high-functioning Special Forces mercenary – but is now battling severe PTSD and personal demons.

The synopsis continues: "As he attempts a fresh start, he'll find himself back in the (metaphorical) fire and fighting harder than ever."

Who stars in the Man on Fire TV show?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) leads the series as Special Forces soldier John Creasy, who becomes an ally of Billie Boullet's (World-Breaker) Poe Rayburn.

Alice Braga (City of God) supports the cast as Valeria Melo, while Scoot McNairy (True Detective) and Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher) guest star as Henry Tappan and Paul Rayburn respectively.

© Alamy Stock Photo Denzel Washington starred in the 2004 adaptation of Man on Fire

Praise for the book

The book holds an impressive 4.28-star rating out of five on Goodreads, with 2,220 readers giving it five stars.

"This novel is incredible," said one reader. "The character of Creasy; battle-scarred veteran of the French foreign legion is one of the great unsung fictional heroes. The story goes place I wasn't expecting. Well worth a read."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "This is a five-star story for sure. Very well written. If you liked the Denzel Washington movie at all, you will love this book as well. Different enough from the movie, yet you can read what the movie writers carried over from the book."

A third penned: "One of the most well-written, fast-paced thrillers I've read. You can easily identify with the characters. A fine read."

Man on Fire will start streaming on Netflix in 2026