True crime fans hail Netflix's 'twisted' new documentary as necessary viewing

Are you looking for a new twisted True Crime documentary to immerse yourself in? Netflix has delivered yet again with Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story, the latest film from Skye Borgman (Unknown Number: The High School Catfish) that unearths a shocking true story.

Landing on the streamer on 30 December, the title is currently the top-streamed movie on Netflix worldwide. It follows Utah therapist Jodi Hildebrandt, whose close relationship with parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke escalated into a wider tale of child abuse.

When you hear that director Skye Borgman, the person behind Abducted in Plain Sight, Girl in the Picture and Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, has created another true crime documentary for Netflix, it's hard not to tune in.

I've heard trickles of this heart-wrenching story and its shocking impact on the Franke family filter through over the years, so it's no surprise the show has attracted curious viewers who want the full story. If Skye's previous work is anything to go by, it's set to be a must-watch for fans of the true crime genre.

WATCH: Evil Influencer The Jodi Hildebrandt Story Official Trailer

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story…

What are fans saying about Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story?

Viewers of the documentary have hailed it as heart-wrenching, as well as an important cautionary tale.

"This documentary is heavy, upsetting and necessary," wrote one person on IMDb. "It will make your heart ache and your blood boil. It's not something you casually watch for entertainment, but something you watch to understand how dangerous unchecked influence can be. Evil Influencer serves as a warning about how easily abuse can hide behind religion, therapy language and social respectability. Be prepared-it's a difficult watch, but an important one."

Ruby Franke's family

Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, one viewer said: "I was new to this story, so I can't compare it to other documentaries of the same topic, but I thought it did a fairly decent job laying out the pertinent details. The interview with the detective provided a helpful narrative throughout, and hearing personal accounts from previous clients was interesting," while a third added: "Wow, this was a powerful story of influence."

What happens in Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story?

The documentary charts the rise of Jodi Hildebrandt, a family counsellor based in Utah who met content creator Ruby Franke through a local Mormon church. Jodi was the founder of ConneXions, a life-coaching company where she claimed to "fix" families like Ruby's.

© Instagram Ruby created the YouTube channel 8 Passengers

After forming a close bond with Ruby, who shared six children with her husband Kevin at the time, Jodi's focus on the Franke family led to both women being arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

The official synopsis summarises: "Unravel the case of Utah therapist Jodi Hildebrandt, whose child abuse arrest with parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke exposed a twisted tale of manipulation."

Where is Jodi Hildebrandt now?

Jodi was convicted of four counts of aggravated child abuse and sentenced to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in February 2024.

Despite serving time at Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, the documentary's director says Jodi has continued her behaviour from behind bars.

© Alamy Stock Photo Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke were arrested on child abuse charges

"[Jodi] was creating these little groups of women and talking to them about addiction, and seeking out people who have drug addictions or alcohol addictions," said Skye.

"She's looking for people who have vulnerabilities and trying to coach them or counsel them within this prison structure. So, it seems like she's continuing to do what she was doing outside."

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story is available to watch on Netflix