7 best shows and movies premiering this week

From Tell Me Lies to Industry and more, here is what to watch on TV and streaming this week

Jackson White and Grace Van Patten attend the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
We are only just shy of two weeks into the new year, but already 2026 has brought some great television, via both new and returning shows and movies.

Last week was already a big week, with the highly-anticipated returns of both The Pitt season two and The Traitors season three, which I was counting the days to finally watch.

This week, the premieres aren't letting up, from the return of Tell Me Lies (finally!) for its third and final season, to enticing new shows like Ponies on Peacock and an Agatha Christie adaptation over at Netflix.

So, without further ado, here is what you can watch on TV and streaming from Sunday, January 11, to Friday, January 16.

Still image of Myha'la in Industry© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway

Sunday, January 11

Industry

HBO Sundays are back! Industry returns for its fourth season on Sunday, out on HBO Max at 9pm EST.

Mike, Eleven, Will and Jonathan standing in front of the Surfer Boy Pizza van. Stranger Things© Netflix

Monday, January 12

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5

If you are already missing Stranger Things, which came to an end after ten years and five seasons earlier this month, get a behind the scenes look at the making of its fifth and final season with a documentary on Netflix dropping Monday.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star as Lucy and Stephen© Disney/Ian Watson

Tuesday, January 13

Tell Me Lies

Who would have thought I would miss toxic friend groups so much? Tell Me Lies is finally back (although unfortunately, for its third and final season), out on Hulu Tuesday, and also streaming on Disney+.

We will be recreating this exact look for party season © @mayajama

Wednesday, January 14

Love Island: All Stars

I'm a newbie to Love Island, having only watched the last two US seasons, but for longtime fans well acquainted with all its past islanders, another season of Love Island: All Stars, its third, gets some of your favorites together back at the villa. Out on Peacock Wednesday at 9pm ET, with Maya Jama returning as host.

Haley Lu Richardson as Twila, Emilia Clarke as Bea on Peacock's PONIES season one© Getty Images

Thursday, January 15

Ponies

Ponies, starring Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke, is set in 1977 Moscow, and sees two "PONIES," (persons of no interest) become CIA imperative after their husbands die under mysterious circumstances in the Soviet Union. All episodes available on Peacock at launch.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Thursday will bring more mystery via Netflix and Agatha Christie, and the adaptation of her 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery. Starring Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, among others, a logline reads: "When a lavish country house party ends in murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery in this adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel."

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attend the "The Accountant 2" premiere during the SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas on March 8, 2025© Getty

Friday, January 16

The Rip

Hollywood's favorite best friends, collaborators and Oscar winners, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, are back with another movie, The Rip, which follows a group of Miami cops, who discover a stash of millions in cash, leading to distrust as outsiders learn about the seizure, making them question who to rely on.

