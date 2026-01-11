7 best shows and movies premiering this week

We are only just shy of two weeks into the new year, but already 2026 has brought some great television, via both new and returning shows and movies.

Last week was already a big week, with the highly-anticipated returns of both The Pitt season two and The Traitors season three, which I was counting the days to finally watch.

This week, the premieres aren't letting up, from the return of Tell Me Lies (finally!) for its third and final season, to enticing new shows like Ponies on Peacock and an Agatha Christie adaptation over at Netflix.

So, without further ado, here is what you can watch on TV and streaming from Sunday, January 11, to Friday, January 16.

1/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway Sunday, January 11 Industry HBO Sundays are back! Industry returns for its fourth season on Sunday, out on HBO Max at 9pm EST.

2/ 6 © Netflix Monday, January 12 One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 If you are already missing Stranger Things, which came to an end after ten years and five seasons earlier this month, get a behind the scenes look at the making of its fifth and final season with a documentary on Netflix dropping Monday.

3/ 6 © Disney/Ian Watson Tuesday, January 13 Tell Me Lies Who would have thought I would miss toxic friend groups so much? Tell Me Lies is finally back (although unfortunately, for its third and final season), out on Hulu Tuesday, and also streaming on Disney+.

4/ 6 © @mayajama Wednesday, January 14 Love Island: All Stars I'm a newbie to Love Island, having only watched the last two US seasons, but for longtime fans well acquainted with all its past islanders, another season of Love Island: All Stars, its third, gets some of your favorites together back at the villa. Out on Peacock Wednesday at 9pm ET, with Maya Jama returning as host.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Thursday, January 15 Ponies Ponies, starring Haley Lu Richardson and Emilia Clarke, is set in 1977 Moscow, and sees two "PONIES," (persons of no interest) become CIA imperative after their husbands die under mysterious circumstances in the Soviet Union. All episodes available on Peacock at launch. Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Thursday will bring more mystery via Netflix and Agatha Christie, and the adaptation of her 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery. Starring Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, among others, a logline reads: "When a lavish country house party ends in murder, a witty young aristocrat sets out to solve the mystery in this adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel."