The Traitors star Faraaz Noor's private life off-camera

The final of The Traitors season four is just days away, and with only eight players still remaining, tensions in the castle are at an all-time high.

Traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby will do their utmost to stay under the radar as the last few roundtables play out, in the hopes of making it to the final and walking away with the huge cash prize.

Among the players who have made it this far in the show is Faraaz Noor, a 22-year-old internal auditor from Middlesbrough, who has won over fans with his laid-back attitude and cheeky charm.

But how much do you know about his life off-screen? Keep reading to find out all we know…

What does Faraaz do for a living?

When he's not busy hunting Traitors, Faraaz works as an internal auditor. He graduated with a degree in Accounting and Finance from Newcastle University in 2024.

Faraaz's family life

Faraaz clearly has a close relationship with his family, whom he hopes to take on a religious pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia should he win the prize pot.

"I'd love to be able to spend it on me and my family to make a religious pilgrimage," he told the BBC.

Sharing his hopes of making the Islamic pilgrimage, he said: "To go to Umrah, to go to Hajj, would be really nice. For me to do that for my family would be great. If there's a bit of left over, I wouldn't mind putting a bit away for a new car but treating my family is my main goal."

While we don't know too much about Faraaz's family, he has referenced his sister on the show.

Speaking about the rising tensions in the castle during episode nine, Faraaz said: "I think the game is getting to a lot of people. I think cracks are starting to show, there's a lot of fatigue now but I'm not getting too wound up about things. Generally, I would say I'm quite calm but I think some people, including my sister, might say very different to be honest."

Faraaz's gameplay

Ahead of the show's premiere, Faraaz revealed his plan to keep his cards close to his chest at the start of the game. "I've had a chat with my sister about what game plan I should have and I think, once it starts, it'll be all up in the air really!" he said. "One thing is it's important not to be too boisterous at the start, because you can't win at the start. You can only lose."

He continued: "So, I think just keep some opinions and some cards close to your chest at the beginning and then observe everyone else whilst spreading little nuggets here and there but not making yourself the centre of attention straight away."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, season three Faithful Alexander Dragonetti shared his admiration for the current players' gameplay, emphasising its importance.

"The emotional resilience that these guys are showing is incredible," he said.

Highlighting Traitor Rachel's performance in the game, Alexander continued: "The pressure they're put under, the attacks that they're getting hit by - Rachel with Fiona, Rachel with Harriet. And Rachel is remaining broadly steady footed and continuing on.

"That is a real skill to remain that emotionally resilient and it's paying off for her," added the former diplomat.

Faraaz has a social media following

Did you know that Faraaz runs a TikTok account dedicated to food reviews?

The 22-year-old uploads videos of himself trying various restaurants around the UK, from Manchester to Newcastle and London, and boasts an impressive 34K followers and over 400K likes.

Faraaz's jet-setting lifestyle

Judging by his Instagram profile, Faraaz loves to travel, having visited Portugal, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Cyprus. He also loves a party destination, having taken multiple trips to Ibiza with his friends.