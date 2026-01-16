The Traitors star Stephen Libby's life away from the cameras with actor boyfriend

Stephen Libby has emerged as a fan favourite on The Traitors. Donning the infamous cloak for season four, the 32-year-old has pulled off the ultimate facade, flying under the radar while murdering more unsuspecting Faithfuls. Ahead of his stint on the show, Stephen, who works as a cyber security consultant in London, revealed that it was his partner, actor Jack Quirke, and his family who "awakened" his competitive side.

"Funnily enough, I was an 'It's the taking part that counts' kind of person," Stephen told the BBC. "And then I met my partner, and him and his family are vile when it comes to games. There are no holds barred, and it gets a bit heated. I had to learn to be equally committed, and now they've awakened something in me that I never knew was there before! I could never have pictured myself six years ago applying for something like this."

With Stephen gifting the nation with TV gold this season, Traitors fans have Jack to thank for stirring up his newfound competitiveness. And, with Stephen playing a masterful game thus far, he might just secure the £100,000 prize pot. Here, we take a look at the star's life away from the cameras, from his globe-trotting travels to his sweet relationship with partner Jack.

Stephen Libby's life in London

Stephen resides in London, presumably with his partner, Daniel. Asked what he would love to do with The Traitors prize money, the 32-year-old noted that he would love to give back to his parents who helped put him through university, and spend some of the winnings on a property of his own. "For myself, I've been in London now for eight years, and I'm getting to the point now where I'd like to be able to get on the property ladder," he told the BBC.

While Stephen is typically based in London, the Scottish star has also travelled widely with his partner. According to his Instagram posts, Stephen has enjoyed visits to Japan, Vietnam, Spain and New York in recent years, as well as his native Scotland.

Meet Stephen's partner Jack Quirke

Stephen is in a relationship with actor, writer and painter, Jack Quirke. Clearly proud of his boyfriend, Jack has been captured reacting to key moments from season four of The Traitors in hilarious videos posted by Stephen on Instagram and TikTok.

Jack, who is represented by ECN Talent, has appeared on both the stage and screen. Brave New World (2019), The Sandman (2022) and Geek Girl season two – which is expected to air later this year – are included amongst his list of TV credits.

Stephen's friendship with Lou Sanders

Stephen appears to be close friends with comedian and writer Lou Sanders. While fans had no idea that the two were connected, Lou was spotted alongside Stephen's family and friends at one of his Traitors watch parties. See if you can spot her below...