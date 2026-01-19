The Traitors star Jade Scott's life behind the show with co-founder boyfriend

Warning! The Traitors spoilers lie ahead for those not up to date…

As The Traitors draws to a close in its final week on the BBC, viewers are eagerly watching the remaining eight contestants battle it out for a chance to win the prize money. One of those still in the game is Jade Scott, a PhD student who has come under suspicion despite being a Faithful.

In the most recent episode, which aired on Friday, the contestants opened up about what winning the prize pot would mean to them and how they would use the money. Jade, 25, shared that she hoped to buy a house.

She also revealed a heartbreaking insight into her past, saying: "My parents got divorced when I was seven. My mum moved back to Hong Kong. She had a kid, and then in 2018, they were both found dead."

Fighting back emotion, Jade added: "I've had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards. So I'm really proud of myself for getting here and getting this far. But I'd actually just really like my own home. Somewhere I could call my own."

While viewers learned more about Jade during the emotional episode, she has largely flown under the radar this season. Here is everything you need to know about the contestant.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Jade made the confession during the banquet

Who is Jade from The Traitors?

Jade is 25 years old and lives in the West Midlands. She is one of the youngest contestants in this year's line-up, alongside 22-year-old Faraz.

After graduating from the University of Warwick with a first-class degree in Biomedical Science, Jade began a PhD researching women's health and pregnancy. She also worked as a Covid analyst in 2021.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Jade opened up about losing her mum and sister

Jade's life behind The Traitors

In her free time, Jade told the BBC: "I also enjoy the gym and running. I'm quite an observant person, I'm good with people and I pick up on things that a lot of people think I miss, but that might change if you ask me that at the end of the show."

She is also an avid horse lover and frequently shares pictures on Instagram of herself riding.

When asked what she'd bring to the game, Jade said: "I have quite good problem-solving abilities, so that will hopefully help in trying to navigate through the game and Missions. I think I can bring good teamwork to the table. I think I'll also get along with everyone as well."

One thing Jade is not a fan of, however, is horror. This was put to the test during last week's cabin challenge, where contestants used ouija boards to reveal clues. Sharing a hilarious compilation video from the challenge, Jade joked: "When I tell you I don't like horror, this is what I mean."

Is Jade in a relationship?

Yes, Jade is in a relationship with her boyfriend Sam, who often features on her social media.

Sam is a co-founder of FEM, a company that sells what it describes as the "first nutritional bars aimed solely at women". Jade is also a co-founder of the brand.

According to the company's official website, Sam said: "After meeting Jade in early 2025, I left my job to co-found FEM and bring my industry experience to the mission. If women's health is going to be taken seriously by the mainstream, men need to understand the barriers it faces too.

"I'm proud to stand alongside a partner who's determined to change the world, and together, that's exactly what we intend to do."