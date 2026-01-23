Exclusive: Finding Her Edge cast tease season 2 as they break down 'complicated' cliffhanger ending

Finding Her Edge dropped on Netflix on January 22, and fans have already binged the eight-episode series. Based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli, the show follows the three Russo sisters as they navigate the pressures of their family's figure skating legacy: Adriana (Madelyn Keys), trains with new partner Brayden (Cale Ambrozic) while still holding a candle for her ex-partner Freddie (Olly Atkins); older sister Elise (Alexandra Beaton) struggles with the pressure of carrying on the Russo name amid injuries, and younger sister Maria (Alice Malakhov), is desperate for her father to realize her passions lie elsewhere.

By the end of season one, Team Russo is even more fractured with Adriana and Brayden's decision to pretend to be a couple off the ice in order to secure a sponsorship backfiring, and the season ended with Adriana partnered with Freddie, professionally and romantically, and Brayden ice dancing with Riley.

Trailer for Finding Her Edge on Netflix

"Adriana has a lot going through her head," Madelyn tells HELLO! of those final moments when she sees Brayden now rehearsing with her best friend Riley.

"I think initially it's almost the same degree of shock she [felt] when she sees Freddie kiss Elise, because these are two people who are both individually very important to her, who are now incredibly close together. Adriana has an initial shock, and perhaps some feelings of jealousy – even if she doesn't want them to be there – and then a sense of, 'OK, how am I going to handle this?'"

© NETFLIX Freddie and Riley have switched partners by the end of season 1

Cale, however, admits it's a "little more complicated" for Brayden who is now "out for blood" and ready for a season two villain arc.

"He's obviously been kicked to the side by his parents, and he's been hurt by that, and that's why his facade is always put up. He comes across as this confident, brash person who causes a lot of stress to the people around him – and himself – but throughout the season you see him warming up and becoming the person that he's wanted to be," shares Cale.

© NETFLIX Brady becomes "worse and he becomes petty"

"He's always wanted love. But when that's stripped away from him again, he is worse and he becomes petty," he adds.

"Brayden's thought process is, 'Riley is a great skater, but this is a two-in-one. I can have a great partner, and I can hurt the people that hurt me.'"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Freddie is 'looking to the future for the first time,' says Olly.

Perhaps the only character happy with how the series ends is Freddie. "He's feeling pretty unlocked in the moment; he has the skating partner of his dreams and the life partner of his dreams – for now – and I think he's looking forward with a really competitive eye and looking to the future for the first time," says Olly.

"Freddie spent a lot of the first season looking towards the past, wishing that he had courage to change things for the better, and I think for season two he's going into it with a lot of newfound courage to make a mark for himself in the world."

Although Netflix has not renewed the series for a second season, if the show is successful, the cast and crew are all keen to return.

Jennifer contractually has a two-book deal with her UK publisher for Finding Her Edge, and HELLO! understands she is ready to go with a brand new story to tie in with a second season.

All eight episodes of Finding Her Edge are available on Netflix globally now.