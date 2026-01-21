Viewers are re-watching 'hidden gem' drama after its Netflix debut

Calling all Netflix users! The hit 2000s drama series, Everwood, is climbing the platform's Top 10 TV chart in the UK as viewers re-watch all four seasons.

The Colorado-set series, which first aired on American network WB in 2002, follows a renowned brain surgeon Andy Brown (Treat Williams), who moves his two children, Delia (Vivien Cardone) and Ephram (Gregory Smith), to the small, idyllic town of Everwood after the death of his wife.

© Alamy Stock Photo The series follows a widow and his two children as they move to small town from New York

The drama follows the trio as they adjust to their new lives in the quiet, close-knit town, where they make new friends and form romantic relationships.

If you like the cosy and nostalgic small-town vibe of Netflix's hit romance series Virgin River, then it's worth checking out Everwood. The show centres around family bonds, grief and navigating small-time life, and has been hailed as both heartwarming and heartbreaking by fans.

What have viewers said about the show?

The series, which holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 per cent, has been hailed by fans as "addictive" and a "hidden gem".

One person described the series as "a heartfelt rollercoaster of emotions, fun, laughter and heartache," while another added: "I started watching Everwood at the start of the second season. I cried so hard during that first episode I watched and I knew I was hooked."

© Alamy Stock Photo Treat Williams and Gregory Smith star in the show

Many viewers have been re-watching the series, having already seen the show after it first aired in the 2000s. One person wrote: "Rewatching #Everwood on Netflix.. it's just so lovely.. I highly recommend it at the moment," while another said they already planned to re-watch it: "Started watching everwood bc they added it to uk Netflix. God I love cosy small town family shows from the early 2000s… this is going into the rewatch rotation as soon as I finish it."

Who stars in Everwood?

Emmy-nominated actor Treat Williams leads the cast as Andy Brown, alongside Gregory Smith (Rookie Blue) as Ephram and Vivien Cardone (One Life to Live) as Delia.

The show's arrival on Netflix comes almost three years after Treat's tragic death. The acclaimed actor died aged 71 in June 2023 after a motorcycle crash in Vermont.

Emily VanCamp (Revenge) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) also held starring roles in the drama, alongside Debra Mooney (Scandal), John Beasley (The Purge: Anarchy) and Thomas Amandes (Scandal).

© WireImage Chris Pratt starred in the show

How to watch Everwood

All four seasons of Everwood are available to stream on Netflix now.