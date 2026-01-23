Netflix viewers can't get over 'heartbreaking' abduction documentary

Warning – this article discusses themes including child abuse and sexual assault.

This week, Netflix released Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, a true crime documentary about the shocking abduction of 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart. Recalling what happened, Elizabeth – who escaped her captors after nine months of abuse – speaks about her kidnapping in June 2002, and subsequent rescue in March 2003. The documentary also includes exclusive interviews with family, investigators, and those closest to the case, as well as archival and never-before-seen footage.

© Getty Images A family photo of 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted at gunpoint from her Salt Lake City home in 2002

"After I was rescued, when I first got home, I did not want to talk about what happened with anyone," Elizabeth explained to Tudum. "And when the trial finally happened, I remember sitting up on the stand, giving these answers, and feeling like there was no context around them. I remember thinking that if all of this was going to be out there anyway, I wanted it to have some meaning and for it to serve a purpose. I wanted to have some ownership over my story. That helped me decide to share it."

Following the documentary's release, viewers have commended Elizabeth on her bravery across social media. Taking to Instagram, one wrote: "So powerful. I pray it touches lives & helps so many others. You're incredible." Meanwhile, a second noted, "Heard the story a thousand times, yet it still breaks my heart how she and her family went through this ordeal."

What happened to Elizabeth Smart?

On June 5, 2002, a 14-year-old Elizabeth was taken at knifepoint from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah. As Elizabeth was kidnapped, her nine-year-old sister Mary Katherine watched in shock, recognising the voice of the assailant but unable to identify him. In the early stages of the case, police investigated Elizabeth's family members, as well as contractor Richard Ricci, but in the end, it was Mary Katherine who solved the case.

© Netflix Elizabeth Smart was held captive for nine months before she was rescued by police

After remembering that the voice of the assailant belonged to "Emmanuel" – a street preacher who knew the family and had worked on their house, police identified the kidnapper as Brian David Mitchell. A self-proclaimed prophet, Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, had abducted Elizabeth and hidden her in various remote camps. In the following nine months, Elizabeth was subjected to sexual abuse, with Mitchell declaring that they were married in the eyes of God, before police rescued her on March 12, 2003.

Following their arrests, Mitchell and Barzee were both sentenced to prison. Mitchell is currently serving a life sentence, while Barzee was released from prison in 2018, after 15 years behind bars. At the time, Smart urged the "powers that be" to reconsider her release.

Where is Elizabeth Smart now?

A child safety advocate and commentator for ABC News, Elizabeth, now 38, has continued to share her story in order to help others. In doing so, she has appeared on various podcasts, including I Choose Me with Jennie Garth, and Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert Podcast, as well as launching her own Netflix documentary.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Smart with her husband Matthew Gilmour

A devoted mom-of-three, Elizabeth shares daughters Chloe and Olivia, and son James with her husband, Matthew Gilmour. "My children have brought so much happiness and joy. To me, they're the very definition of love," she told PEOPLE.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations including The Survivors Trust, SARSAS, and NAPAC.