Netflix viewers praise 'gripping' new 4-part crime drama: 'Don't watch alone'

Netflix's latest crime drama offering comes in the form of The Monster of Florence, the four-part series from Leonardo Fasoli and Stefano Sollima which dramatises the chilling true story of Italy's first modern serial killer, dubbed Il Mostro. The killer targeted young couples and killed at least 16 people within the province of Florence between 1968 and 1985. The series, which arrived on the platform in October, has had viewers gripped, with some praising the compelling story while others warned viewers not to watch alone.
True crime dramas are seriously popular right now, thanks to the universal curiosity with the darker sides of human nature, and Netflix has a lot to offer fans of the genre. From Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology, which follows the lives of "monstrous figures", including Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein, to The Good Nurse, the 2022 thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne about serial killer Charles Cullen, and now The Monster of Florence, there's an ever-increasing list of true crime dramas, each one more chilling than the last. Keep reading to find out more about the latest release.
The crime series dramatises the true story of Italy's first modern serial killer
What is The Monster of Florence?
The crime series dramatises the haunting true story of Italy's first modern serial killer, dubbed Il Mostro, who killed 16 people over the course of 17 years from 1968 to 1985. The mysterious figure would target young couples parked in cars in secluded locations.
The show opens with the brutal murder of two teenagers who were killed while in a parked car on their way to a party. When district attorney Silvia Della Monica arrives at the crime scene and the police are struggling to find clues leading them to the killer, Monica decides to lie to the press and announces that the male victim gave a detailed description of his assailant, hoping this would make the killer panic.
The official synopsis reads: "Eight double murders. Seventeen years of terror. Always the same weapon. A .22 caliber Beretta. One of the longest and most complex Italian investigations into the first and most brutal serial killer in the country's history: The Monster of Florence.
"This story is based on ongoing legal proceedings and investigations. In a story where there have been many possible monsters, over time and investigations, our story focuses on them, the possible monsters, from their point of view. Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone."
Viewers are praising the chilling show
What are viewers saying?
Viewers have praised the chilling drama on social media, with one person warning others not to watch alone. They penned on X: "The streets of Italy are haunted once more in The Monster of Florence trailer. The chilling tale of Italy's first serial killer comes to Netflix, ready to terrorize a new generation. Don't watch alone," while another described the show as "incredible".
A third person hailed the show as "the best true crime series" of the last ten years, writing: "I'm two episodes into Netflix's The Monster of Florence, and it's far and away the best true crime series of the last decade IMO. A clean procedural, and everything Ed Gein should have been. Make sure to watch in the original Italian w/ subtitles!" while another penned: "Great cast, cinematography & BGM. Slow-paced but gripping."
The series is available to stream on Netflix
Who stars in The Monster of Florence?
Liliana Bottone (Parthenope) stars as Silvia Della Monica, alongside Marco Bullitta (The Mute Man of Sardinia) as Stefano Mele, Francesca Olia (Timor) as Barbara Locci, Giacomo Fadda (To Rome with Love) as Francesco Vinci, Antonio Tintis (Happy Days Motel) as Giovanni Mele and Valentino Mannias (Miriam - Il Diario) as Salvatore Vinci.
The killer's identity is still unknown
Is The Monster of Florence based on a true story?
The series is based on true events and tells of a serial killer active in Florence between 1968 and 1985, who targeted young couples. It remains one of Italy's darkest unsolved mysteries due to an investigation marred by mistakes and false leads. While three men have been charged over the years, the killer's identity is still unknown.
The case was reopened by law enforcement in the 2000s and in 2022, the victims' families petitioned for evidence to be reexamined.
The moniker, 'Monster of Florence', was coined by crime journalist, Mario Spezi, who co-wrote the book, The Monster of Florence, with Douglas Preston. Spezi was arrested and imprisoned on charges including libel and obstructing the investigation, which were later dropped.
All four episodes of The Monster of Florence are available to stream on Netflix now.