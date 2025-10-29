Netflix viewers praise 'gripping' new 4-part crime drama: 'Don't watch alone'

The crime series dramatises the true story of Italy's first modern serial killer

The crime series dramatises the haunting true story of Italy's first modern serial killer, dubbed Il Mostro, who killed 16 people over the course of 17 years from 1968 to 1985. The mysterious figure would target young couples parked in cars in secluded locations.

The show opens with the brutal murder of two teenagers who were killed while in a parked car on their way to a party. When district attorney Silvia Della Monica arrives at the crime scene and the police are struggling to find clues leading them to the killer, Monica decides to lie to the press and announces that the male victim gave a detailed description of his assailant, hoping this would make the killer panic.

The official synopsis reads: "Eight double murders. Seventeen years of terror. Always the same weapon. A .22 caliber Beretta. One of the longest and most complex Italian investigations into the first and most brutal serial killer in the country's history: The Monster of Florence.

"This story is based on ongoing legal proceedings and investigations. In a story where there have been many possible monsters, over time and investigations, our story focuses on them, the possible monsters, from their point of view. Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone."