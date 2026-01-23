Channel 4's 'excellent' 8-part legal thriller is perfect for fans of Line of Duty

Although it was confirmed that fan favourite show Line of Duty would be returning for a seventh season, it's still a while off. If you're anything like me, then you certainly have a gritty thriller scratch that needs itching.

Thankfully, Channel 4 has delivered, with the network dropping all eight episodes of legal thriller Honor, a Spanish language series which was originally released in 2023, through its Walter Presents service.

Like Line of Duty, the series revolves around a legal figure abusing their position of power, with a judge opting to cover up a hit-and-run committed by his son after learning that the victim is the son of a notorious gangster.

The show's synopsis reads: "On the second anniversary of his mother's death, Alex goes to lay flowers at the spot where she died. On the way, he is involved in a car accident and accidentally runs over a motorist and flees the scene.

"His father, Judge Romero's first instinct is to take him to the police and do the right thing. But everything changes when he learns that the victim is Hugo Aguilar, the son of Vicente Aguilar, one of Cádiz's most dangerous gangsters."

The series is based on the Israeli show, Kvodo, which deals with a similar subject matter. The initial drama proved so popular that it was also adapted in the United States with Your Honor, a two-season drama that starred Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston.

Who stars in Honor?

The series is led by Emmy Award-winning actor Darío Grandinetti (The Queen of Fear) and he's joined by Paco Márquez (Juanito), María Morales (I'm So Excited), José Luis García-Pérez (Buried) and Mara Guil (The Good Boss).

© Channel 4 The show is led by Darío Grandinetti

The cast is rounded out by Emilio Palacios (The Endless Trench), Amin Hamada (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Fran Cantos (Siege) and Leo Aguilar (Food and Shelter).

What did fans make to the series?

The casting of the show was praised by Spanish publication Formula TV, which wrote: "Without a doubt, casting Grandinetti in this role is the show's greatest strength. The Argentinian actor delivers a superb, believable, and relatable performance, achieving one of the most difficult feats given the nature of the story: preventing viewers from constantly questioning the character's unethical actions. It's effortless to connect with him, and that's where the second major strength lies.

© Channel 4 Fans have praised the series full of moral dilemmas

One fan wrote: "Honor is more than just a Spanish series; it's an emotional journey filled with moral dilemmas and intense moments. The plot immerses us in a world where honour, revenge, and justice intertwine, prompting us to reflect on what it truly means to act with integrity in difficult circumstances."

Meanwhile, a second penned: "The first episode is excellent, the plot is promising, and Darío Grandinetti's mere presence is enough to hook you. The character of the seemingly irreproachable judge, who, when his son's future is threatened, blatantly disregards the law and all obstacles in his path, including the human cost of his actions, is very compelling."