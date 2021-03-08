Fans are saying the same thing about Bryan Cranston's new drama Your Honor The drama is available on Sky and NOWTV

Your Honor recently landed on UK screens and it seems that already fans are loving the tense series. The drama, starring Bryan Cranston as the lead character, tells the story of a judge and his plight to protect his son from getting caught for a crime – and fans are all in agreement that Bryan pretty much makes the show!

Taking to social media to give their verdict, one person tweeted: "#YourHonor is so incredibly tense. A simple idea played out brilliantly. Bryan Cranston. Never not amazing." A second fan said: "Bryan Cranston at his best, binged the whole series in a weekend #YourHonor is absolutely brilliant. Watch it!!"

A third also echoed this, writing: "I started watching #YourHonor last night and I'm hooked. This show is so hard! Bryan Cranston is one of my favourite actors and I know what to expect from him, but I'm loving the little details in the plot already. The court scene from Episode one? Fam. I live for this stuff."

Meanwhile, a fourth simply said: "Watching the amazing #YourHonor on @skyatlantic a great story, and fantastic acting from Bryan Cranston."

The Breaking Bad star, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in Your Honor, plays Judge Michael Desiato who uses everything in his power to cover up his son Adam's crime, after he was involved in a hit and run that killed local gangster Jimmy Baxter's son, Rocco.

Are you watching the drama?

Upon finding out Adam's connection to the infamous Baxter family, Michael and Adam decide to cover up the crime rather than coming clean, using Michael's experience and knowledge from working within the justice system.

Discussing his role on the Graham Norton Show recently, the actor told the host and the other guests: "It's the worst nightmare of any parent for something to happen to your child and this really gets under the skin of everybody. It's a wild ride. I just didn't think there was enough anxiety in our society today, so I'm giving you more!"

Your Honor is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and with the Now TV Entertainment Pass.

