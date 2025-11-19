Line of Duty season 7: all we know from returning stars to questions that need answering

After what feels like a lifetime of speculation, the BBC has finally confirmed the return of Line of Duty. The smash hit police drama, created by Jed Mercurio, drew in 15.8 million viewers for its final season six episode in May 2021, which saw the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer 'H' finally unveiled.

Now, the show is returning with its hotly anticipated seventh season, with filming set to begin in Belfast in spring next year. Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles as the core trio, Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings in the upcoming six-part series, which will once again be penned by Mercurio and produced by World Productions (Vigil, Malpractice).

While we've still got a while to go until we see the AC-12 gang back on our screens, the BBC have given fans an idea of what to expect from the new episodes. Keep reading for all we know about season seven, including which stars are returning, everything to know about the new character and questions we still need answering.

© World Productions/Steffan Hill/BBC Filming begins next year What to expect from season 7 When we return to AC-12 in season seven, the unit has been disbanded and rebranded the Inspectorate of Police Standards. The synopsis continues: "Anti Corruption work has never been more difficult and in this challenging climate Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings are assigned their most sensitive case so far." Creator Mercurio remained tight-lipped about the plot in his statement, which read: "Everyone involved in Line Of Duty feels enormous gratitude to the show's fans. We're privileged to have had so many of you follow the ups and downs of AC-12 over six previous seasons and we couldn’t be more delighted to be returning for a seventh." He added: "Corruption in this country is supposed to have come to an end while Line Of Duty was off air so I've been forced to use my imagination."

WATCH: HELLO! breaks down the Line of Duty season 6 finale

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles Who will star in Line of duty season 7? Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles as AC-12's finest Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings, respectively. Further casting details have yet to be announced.

© Getty Images A new character will be introduced in season seven New characters explained Fans can look forward to the introduction of a new character, Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, whose casting has not yet been revealed. DI Gough is described as a "a charismatic officer winning plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime", who is accused of "abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator". The synopsis asks: "But is Gough's case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?"

© World Productions/Steffan Hill The main trio will reunite for the new season What has the cast said? Martin Compston described the role as a "job of a lifetime". "Not only in terms of the show's success but the people I've had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends. I can't wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together," he said. Meanwhile, Trigger Point star Vicky McClure said: "It goes without saying I'm so excited Line Of Duty is back! Can't wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we'll see you soon!" Northern Irish actor Adrian Dunbar added: "As we count down the AC-12 days of Christmas what a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year. Delighted with the news and looking forward to those mercurial twists and turns."