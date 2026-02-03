Death in Paradise star joins beloved Channel 4 show with 'best line-up' so far

Hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, The Great Celebrity Bake Off first aired in 2018 and the ninth series will land on Channel 4 this spring

Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson play DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise© Denis Guyenon,BBC
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer – and the 2026 line-up features a familiar Death in Paradise star, as well as a new guest judge in the famous tent.

Among the starry names heading into the tent this year is Ralf Little, who played Detective Inspector Neville Parker in the hit BBC crime series Death in Paradise from 2020 to 2024. 

This year's contestants will tackle the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, with one celebrity crowned Star Baker in each episode.

Stand Up To Cancer funds translational research and has raised more than £113 million for trials and research projects in the UK to date.

Who are the Celebrity Bake Off 2026 judges?© PA Images via Getty Images

Who are the Celebrity Bake Off 2026 judges?

The celebrities have their work cut out for them this year, as joining Paul Hollywood as a guest judge is Bake Off: The Professionals' Cherish Finden, a renowned pastry chef known for her technical skill and meticulous approach to patisserie.

Speaking about her new role, Cherish said: "I am delighted to be joining Paul in judging Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C. Stepping from the professional kitchen into the famous Bake Off tent felt like my first day of school – my heart was racing and I had butterflies in my tummy! 

Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding laughing together on the Bake Off set

Prue Leith announced her exit from the franchise last month

"Whilst I definitely haven't left my ruler at home, judging these wonderful celebrities is about more than just precision, it's about spreading joy and supporting a meaningful cause. To be part of SU2C and see the contestants push themselves out of their comfort zone for such a good cause was simply brilliant."

As usual, hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be on hand to offer encouragement and comic relief as the pressure builds.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, coming soon to Channel 4© Instagram/@britishbakeoff

Meet The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 line-up

The Celebrity Bake Off always pulls in amazing names for a great cause, and this year is no different. Keep scrolling to see who will feature alongside Death in Paradise's Ralf Little this year…

  • Pop-star and dancer JoJo Siwa

  • Media personality and entrepreneur Molly- Mae Hague

  • TV star and broadcaster Vicky Pattison

  • Broadcaster, DJ and host on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast show Scott Mills

  • Singer and songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man aka Rory Graham

  • Actor Emmett J Scanlan

  • Singer, songwriter and DJ Aston Merrygold

  • Broadcaster Edith Bowman

  • Actor Ralf Little

  • Comedian, multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring

  • Comedian Joe Wilkinson

  • Comedian, podcaster and actor Babatunde Aleshe

  • Comedian and actress Rose Matafeo

  • Comedian, presenter and actress Judi Love

  • Comedian, actor and writer Tom Davis

  • TV and radio host Mark Wright

  • YouTuber and presenter Nella Rose

  • Singer and songwriter Mutya Buena

  • Comedian and actor Jon Richardson

  • Actor, author and producer Rose Ayling-Ellis

  • TV personality, author, and radio and podcast host Sam Thompson

  • Comedian and actress Roisin Conaty

  • Broadcaster, podcaster and comedian Alex Brooker

  • Actress and comedian Ambika Mod

View post on Instagram
 
Paul is known for his focus on technical precision© ABC via Getty Images

Paul Hollywood will return as a judge

Fans react to The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 line-up

After the line-up was announced on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with excitement.

"Love love loving this group. They will be fab, and for such a good cause," penned one viewer, while another added: "Love this line-up, the best so far." 

View post on Instagram
 
Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise © BBC

Ralf Little played DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise

A third added: "This is going to be so funny – so many great names who will entertain us. Trying to keep these comedians engaged will be hard – I can't wait. Channel 4 always gets the right mix to raise awareness and get much needed donations to a great cause."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 this Spring.

