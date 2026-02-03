Death in Paradise star joins beloved Channel 4 show with 'best line-up' so far

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer – and the 2026 line-up features a familiar Death in Paradise star, as well as a new guest judge in the famous tent.

Among the starry names heading into the tent this year is Ralf Little, who played Detective Inspector Neville Parker in the hit BBC crime series Death in Paradise from 2020 to 2024.

This year's contestants will tackle the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges, with one celebrity crowned Star Baker in each episode.

Stand Up To Cancer funds translational research and has raised more than £113 million for trials and research projects in the UK to date.

© PA Images via Getty Images Who are the Celebrity Bake Off 2026 judges? The celebrities have their work cut out for them this year, as joining Paul Hollywood as a guest judge is Bake Off: The Professionals' Cherish Finden, a renowned pastry chef known for her technical skill and meticulous approach to patisserie. Speaking about her new role, Cherish said: "I am delighted to be joining Paul in judging Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C. Stepping from the professional kitchen into the famous Bake Off tent felt like my first day of school – my heart was racing and I had butterflies in my tummy!

Prue Leith announced her exit from the franchise last month "Whilst I definitely haven't left my ruler at home, judging these wonderful celebrities is about more than just precision, it's about spreading joy and supporting a meaningful cause. To be part of SU2C and see the contestants push themselves out of their comfort zone for such a good cause was simply brilliant." As usual, hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be on hand to offer encouragement and comic relief as the pressure builds.

© Instagram/@britishbakeoff Meet The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 line-up The Celebrity Bake Off always pulls in amazing names for a great cause, and this year is no different. Keep scrolling to see who will feature alongside Death in Paradise's Ralf Little this year… Pop-star and dancer JoJo Siwa

Media personality and entrepreneur Molly- Mae Hague

TV star and broadcaster Vicky Pattison

Broadcaster, DJ and host on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast show Scott Mills

Singer and songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man aka Rory Graham

Actor Emmett J Scanlan

Singer, songwriter and DJ Aston Merrygold

Broadcaster Edith Bowman

Actor Ralf Little

Comedian, multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring

Comedian Joe Wilkinson

Comedian, podcaster and actor Babatunde Aleshe

Comedian and actress Rose Matafeo

Comedian, presenter and actress Judi Love

Comedian, actor and writer Tom Davis

TV and radio host Mark Wright

YouTuber and presenter Nella Rose

Singer and songwriter Mutya Buena

Comedian and actor Jon Richardson

Actor, author and producer Rose Ayling-Ellis

TV personality, author, and radio and podcast host Sam Thompson

Comedian and actress Roisin Conaty

Broadcaster, podcaster and comedian Alex Brooker

Actress and comedian Ambika Mod

© ABC via Getty Images Paul Hollywood will return as a judge Fans react to The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2026 line-up After the line-up was announced on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with excitement. "Love love loving this group. They will be fab, and for such a good cause," penned one viewer, while another added: "Love this line-up, the best so far."

© BBC Ralf Little played DI Neville Parker on Death in Paradise A third added: "This is going to be so funny – so many great names who will entertain us. Trying to keep these comedians engaged will be hard – I can't wait. Channel 4 always gets the right mix to raise awareness and get much needed donations to a great cause."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 this Spring.