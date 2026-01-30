Dark 6-part thriller hailed as 'Nordic noir at its best' is your weekend crime drama fix

Looking for an atmospheric Scandinavian thriller to get stuck into this weekend? A gripping six-part series lands on Channel 4 on Friday (30 January), and it could just be your perfect crime drama binge.

The series, titled The Pushover, follows a North Zealand police inspector and a Copenhagen journalist as they follow separate leads on a chilling murder case.

The thriller comes to Channel 4 streaming thanks to its offshoot streaming service, Walter Presents, which highlights high-rated, award-winning foreign-language dramas hand-picked by Italian TV producer, Walter Iuzzolino. Walter knows what he's doing when it comes to gripping drama, with executive producer credits on popular shows such as Professor T, Bookish and The Couple Next Door.

© Channel 4 Marie Sandø and Morten Hauch-Fausbøll star in The Pushover

The Pushover sounds like another gripping addition to the slate, promising plenty of deception, high-stakes drama and two compelling leads. Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: Love Channel 4 dramas? Check out Summerwater

What is The Pushover about?

Based on the Nora Sand novel series by Lone Theils, the Denmark-set thriller opens when a wealthy woman is found drowned in a pool. Suspicion falls on her boyfriend, Tom, a notorious con artist and Tinder-swindler.

© Channel 4 The series is now available on Channel 4

When he unexpectedly turns himself in, he admits to fraud, but insists her death was an accident. Detective Morten Stark (Morten Hauch-Fausbøll) is convinced he's lying and, lacking any hard evidence, plays a risky game to expose him.

© Channel 4 The Scandinavian thriller is set in Denmark

Elsewhere, journalist Nora Sand (Marie Sandø) finds multiple past fraud cases against Tom while digging through a former colleague's research.

The synopsis continues: "As she and her team trace his past, they reveal a chilling secret and uncover a tangled web of deceit, exploitation and murder."

What have viewers said about the show?

The series has been described as "gripping" by viewers. One person wrote online: "This is an intelligent and quietly gripping crime drama, with a strong focus on complex, believable characters as well as a solid and carefully constructed plot. The pacing is confident and restrained, allowing the story to unfold naturally. Classic Nordic noir at its best, and a must for anyone who truly enjoys high-quality Scandinavian drama."

© Channel 4 Marie Sandø plays journalist Nora Sand

Meanwhile, a second viewer added: "It's a slow burn, but there's something poetic, almost hypnotic, that creeps under your skin as a viewer. I actually wanted to watch the first episode again - and it's remarkable how subtly it lays out the blueprint for what the story is really about.

The Pushover is available to stream on Channel 4 now.