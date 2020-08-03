﻿
Where are the cast of Line of Duty series one now?
Where are the cast of Line of Duty series one now?

Francesca Shillcock
lennie-james-lod
Photo: © BBC
We were all pretty gutted when Line of Duty announced they had to halt production amid the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily for fans, and those who missed the show the first time around (where have you been?), BBC are taking us back to the very beginning and airing the complete boxset on TV starting from Monday evening.

Re-watching the old episodes will certainly fill the Line of Duty hole in our lives and give us another chance to see our favourite trio from AC-12 played by Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, once again. But whatever happened to the other cast mates from the gripping first series? Here's all you need to know…

 

Lennie James – DCI Anthony 'Tony' Gates

Lennie James takes centre stage as DCI Tony Gates in series one, a police officer who is hailed for his service and bravery, but has one or two secrets to hide. Prior to Line of Duty, he was known for his role in successful films such as Snatch and the 1998 version of Les Miserables. He also wrote an autobiographical film, Storm Damage, in 2000 which won him a BAFTA. Nowadays, however, since he left his Line of Duty days behind him, he's perhaps best known for starring as Nelly in Sky One drama Save Me and Save Me Too.

gina-mckee-lod
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Gina McKee – Jackie Laverty

Playing Tony Gates' lover, Jackie Laverty, was Gina McKee. Similar to her co-star Lennie, Gina was well-established as an actress before she joined the BBC cast. She had won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in 1997 for Our Friends in the North, and had also received nominations for The Lost Prince and The Street.

In 1999, she appeared alongside Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Richard Curtis' hugely successful rom-com Notting Hill. In recent times, Gina has continued to have big roles in TV shows such as Catherine the Great, Bodyguard, and The Rook.

craig-parkinson-lod
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Craig Parkinson – DI Matthew 'Dot' Cottan

Prior to playing Detective Matthew 'Dot' Cottan had a role in E4's Misfits and ITV's Whitechapel. He had also appeared in independent films such as Four Lions and The Unloved. Not to mention, he's had a number of smaller roles on shows like The Bill, Dalziel and Pascoe and Holby City. Since Line of Duty, he's veered more into podcasting and hosts his own show the Two Shot Podcast, on which he has interview many other actors including his Line of Duty co-stars.

neil-morrissey-lod
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Neil Morrissey – DC Nigel Morton

Taking on the role of DC Nigel Morton is Neil Morrissey. Neil shot to fame in the 80s thanks to his role in historical film The Bounty alongside Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins and Laurence Olivier. Shortly after, he became a household name from popular sitcom Men Behaving Badly alongside fellow acting veteran Martin Clunes. More recently, he's starred in ITV's The Good Karma Hospital and Unforgotten, and appears frequently in West End shows.

Brian-McCardie-lod
Photo: © Rex
5/8

Brian McCardie – Tommy Hunter

As well as playing baddie Tommy Hunter in the BBC series, Brian McCardie is known for his work films such as Speed 2: Cruise Control, The Ghost and the Darkness and the TV series of Guy Ritchie's Snatch. More recently, however, he's appeared in well-known shows such as Outlander, Fortitude and BBC's Ordeal by Innocence.

nigel-boyle-lod
Photo: © BBC
6/8

Nigel Boyle - DI Ian Buckells

Nigel Boyle plays DI Ian Buckells and appears both during series one and series four of the show. In addition to his role in Line of Duty, he's had parts in hit shows such as The Inbetweeners, Coronation Street and The Job Lot. More recently, viewers may recognise him for his role in Peaky Blinders, This Time with Alan Partridge and The End of the F***ing World. This year, he also appeared in the most recent series of popular drama Silent Witness.

paul-higgins-lod
Photo: © Rex
7/8

Paul Higgins – Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton

Prior to appearing as Chief Superintendent Derek Hilton, Paul Higgins' most notable role was as sweary press officer Jamie McDonald in satirical comedy, The Thick of It. Paul then appeared in series one of Line of Duty a few years later, before his character disappeared off the radar. Since then, he's performed in West End productions before returning to the crime drama for its fourth series.

faraz-Ayub-lod
Photo: © Rex
8/8

Faraz Ayub – DC Deepak Kapoor

DC Deepak Kapoor was played by Faraz Ayub. Prior to his role in Line of Duty, Faraz had a number of roles in other TV shows such as Silent Witness, Spooks and Coming Up. Since appearing on the BBC show, he's gone on to land roles in other successful shows including Bodyguard, Ackley Bridge, The Capture and BAFTA-nominated show Giri/Haji.

