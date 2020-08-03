We were all pretty gutted when Line of Duty announced they had to halt production amid the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily for fans, and those who missed the show the first time around (where have you been?), BBC are taking us back to the very beginning and airing the complete boxset on TV starting from Monday evening.
Re-watching the old episodes will certainly fill the Line of Duty hole in our lives and give us another chance to see our favourite trio from AC-12 played by Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar, once again. But whatever happened to the other cast mates from the gripping first series? Here's all you need to know…
Lennie James – DCI Anthony 'Tony' Gates
Lennie James takes centre stage as DCI Tony Gates in series one, a police officer who is hailed for his service and bravery, but has one or two secrets to hide. Prior to Line of Duty, he was known for his role in successful films such as Snatch and the 1998 version of Les Miserables. He also wrote an autobiographical film, Storm Damage, in 2000 which won him a BAFTA. Nowadays, however, since he left his Line of Duty days behind him, he's perhaps best known for starring as Nelly in Sky One drama Save Me and Save Me Too.
