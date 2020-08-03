Line of Duty actor teases co-star over untrustworthy character ahead of season six BBC are airing series one of Line of Duty from Monday evening

Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson has teased that a major character on the show may not be so trustworthy during a recent interview.

The actor, who plays DI Matthew 'Dot' Cottan in the much loved BBC show, was appearing alongside co-star Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming, on Monday's This Morning when he couldn't help but tease the actress about her character's intentions, hinting that she may not be so trustworthy...

Craig Parkinson (centre) played 'Dot' Cottan in the BBC drama

Chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford during the morning magazine show to celebrate BBC re-airing old episodes of the crime drama, the actor explained: "If you haven't seen the show, it's going to be really exciting for you and it's going to be really exciting even if you have seen it, to piece together little clues and little twists here and there. And the main thing is, don't ask anybody about it, don't listen to anybody about it and above all, don't trust any of these characters." The 44-year-old then quipped: "Especially Vicky McClure!" which prompted Vicky to burst out laughing while giving her co-star a playful look.

Vicky then went on to reveal to Eamonn and Ruth what she knew about the upcoming series, which had to be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak. The actress was keen to remain tight-lipped to save any spoilers, but did reveal her knowledge on whether the sixth instalment would focus on the long-running mystery identity of 'H'.

Eamonn, who keen to know more about the future episodes, asked the star: "When season six resumes, I don't know how much you know but is the premise very much to discover who H is?" To which Vicky revealed: "I haven't seen the last scripts, so I don't know as of yet…" She then wittily added: "Which is great because I'm in an interview and I can't really say much about it anyway!" We'll just have to wait and see!

