Line of Duty creator releases never-before-seen clip from show - watch here 

Want to check out some never-before-seen Line of Duty footage? Watch here!

Emmy Griffiths

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has shared a never-before-seen clip from the hit police procedural drama to encourage people to donate to charity - and we are loving the behind-the-scenes clip! The footage shows the show's main trio, Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, as they had to stop filming for various hilarious reasons - and it looks like Adrian is very much responsible for many of the takes not quite going to plan!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hilarious Line of Duty bloopers 

Jed captioned the tweet: "Here’s another irreverent #LineofDuty video as a shameless inducement to support  @asksformasks . Bid for amazing lots in the charity auction and help provide much-needed PPE for health care staff." 

martin-compston-1

Martin opened up about what to expect from season six

Due to the lockdown, season six of the popular show has been postponed, with the BBC releasing a statement which read: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the support of the BBC. We will keep you updated with further developments in due course. Thank you." 

However, Martin has said it will be worth the wait, explaining: "The waistcoat has been put away. I'm in daily contact with the guys, it's crazy time. But the scripts this year... I keep waiting every year, 'This isn't going to be the year that [creator Jed Mercurio] doesn't deliver', but again, they just seem better than ever. We will be back at some point again to get them finished and I hope they'll be back bigger and better and longer!"

