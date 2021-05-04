﻿
12 Photos | Film

School of Rock: Where are the kids from the hit film now?

The Jack Black film landed on Netflix recently…

Francesca Shillcock
Ever since Netflix made School of Rock available to stream, the movie has proved hugely popular with fans and hasn't left the top ten trending titles.

The film, starring Jack Black, was a massive hit when it was released in 2003 and even resulted in TV series spin-off as well as a Broadway and West End musical adaptation.

While Jack takes on the lead role thanks to his comedy and musical skills, the school children in the band really create the film's magic.

Rewatching School of Rock has got us wondering where the talented kids are now and if they're still 'Sticking it to the Man' – here's what we know...

 

Miranda Cosgrove - Summer

Teacher's pet Summer became band manager thanks to her organisational skills. Since the film's release, Miranda Cosgrove, who is also known for her role in Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh, has continued to act and embarked on a singing career.

More recently, the 27-year-old is the host of CBS show Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove and is due to revive her role as Carly Shay in the upcoming iCarly reboot.

Joey Gaydos Jr. – Zack

Lead guitarist Zack was played by Joey Gaydos Jr., now 28, who continued to play after the film's release. He has since stayed out of the spotlight but made headlines in 2019 when he was arrested for stealing guitar and other musical equipment. 

Kevin Clark – Freddy

Freddy was the drummer with attitude and dubbed the "cool kid" in the band. The actor who played him, Kevin Clark, left acting after School of Rock but continued to put his drumming skills to use. Now, 32-year-old Kevin is a member of the band, Robbie Gold.

Maryam Hassan – Tomika

Tomika with the "nice pipes" was the little kid with a big voice. Luckily, Maryam Hassan continues to sing to this day and performs under the title, Mayhrenate, and released her latest EP, Plush, in January this year.  

Aleisha LaNae Allen – Alicia

After School of Rock, Aleisha, now 30, continued to act and has appeared in films including Are We There Yet? which also starred Ice Cube.

Her most recent film credit was in 2012 when she played Sarah Johnson in the film, You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Kills You.

Caitlin Hale – Marta

Along with Alicia and Tomika, Marta was a singer who impressed Mr. S with her vocal cords. Caitlin, now 30, went on to appear in the 2007 film Across the Universe and in 2020, landed a role in the TV series Max & Wrigley.

Fun fact: she's also a trained health professional and works as a OB-GYN Technologist. 

Brian Falduto – Billy

'Fancy Pants' Billy became the band's stylist and was a meme before memes existed when he told Mr S: "You're tacky and I hate you." Nowadays, Brian continues to act and also sings. According to his Instagram, he's recently released new music.

Rivkah Reyes – Katie

Rivkah Reyes played cello-turned-bass player, Katie, in the film and continues to act to this day. Rivkah is also a stand-up comic and host of the Where Are We Now podcast. Their latest acting credits include Bad Animal and Monuments.

Robert Tsai – Lawrence

Robert Tsai appeared in the film as keyboard player Lawrence AKA Mr Cool. After the film, Robert did not pursue an acting career but his musical talent was put to good use. The musician continued to perform in live concerts and in competitions but sticks to classical music rather than rocking out on the keyboard.

Zachary Infante – Gordon

Gordon worked behind-the-scenes on the band's stage lighting and was played by Zachary Infante. After the film, Zachary went on to study at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts in New York. His recent credits include Gotham, Alpha House and The College Tapes.

Angelo Massagli – Frankie

Tough-guy Frankie served as security for the band and was played by Angelo Massagli. As well as School of Rock, TV fans will know his face and name from appearing as Bobby Jr. on The Sopranos.

Despite his child-star success, Angelo has veered away from acting with his last IMDb credit listed as Cupid in 2009.

Jordan-Claire Green – Michelle

Michelle was one of the band's groupies, helping out with costumes and other day-to-day tasks.

She was played by Jordan-Claire Green who went on to appear in other popular films and TV shows such as Arrested Development, Alias, Wizards of Waverly Place and Forgotten Pills.

