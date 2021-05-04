School of Rock: Where are the kids from the hit film now?

Ever since Netflix made School of Rock available to stream, the movie has proved hugely popular with fans and hasn't left the top ten trending titles.
The film, starring Jack Black, was a massive hit when it was released in 2003 and even resulted in TV series spin-off as well as a Broadway and West End musical adaptation.
While Jack takes on the lead role thanks to his comedy and musical skills, the school children in the band really create the film's magic.
Rewatching School of Rock has got us wondering where the talented kids are now and if they're still 'Sticking it to the Man' – here's what we know...
Miranda Cosgrove - Summer
Teacher's pet Summer became band manager thanks to her organisational skills. Since the film's release, Miranda Cosgrove, who is also known for her role in Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh, has continued to act and embarked on a singing career.
More recently, the 27-year-old is the host of CBS show Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove and is due to revive her role as Carly Shay in the upcoming iCarly reboot.