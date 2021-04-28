We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Need something new to watch on TV? Of course you do. Our to-watch lists are always growing over time and this week, there's another fresh batch of great TV shows and films available to stream that we're sure you'll love.

From a brand new box office hit starring Michael B. Jordan to Amazon Prime's chilling new series, Them, and the Oscar-winning Nomadland – there's plenty to set you up for the week. Check out our roundup…

Without Remorse

Amazon Prime, available from 30 April

Action-packed movie. Michael B. Jordan. Need we say more? This new film, released at the end of this week, tells the story of an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. We can't wait to watch this.

Them

Amazon Prime, available now

Them is a brand new horror anthology series on Amazon Prime that has received high praise from fans and critics alike. The synopsis reads: "A Black family moves to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them." Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas star.

Them is a new horror anthology series

Secrets of the Whales

Disney+, available now

There's nothing like a beautifully shot nature documentary that provides perspective and incredible discoveries about our planet. Sigourney Weaver gives David Attenborough a run for his money as she narrates this docuseries, that was three years in the making delving deep into whales and their habitats.

Sigourney Weaver narrates this new docuseries

Perry Mason

NOW, available now

This drama series originally aired on HBO, but UK viewers can now enjoy Perry Mason on Sky Atlantic and the NOW streaming service. The show stars Emmy Award-winning Matthew Rhys as famed criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason who is prospering during the height of America's Great Depression.

Perry Mason can be streamed on NOW

Things Heard & Seen

Netflix, available from 29 April

Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star in this new film adapted from the Elizabeth Brundage novel of the same name. It tells the story of a couple from New York who move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley but soon discover their marriage has its own dark secrets, much like their new hometown's history.

Nomadland

Disney+, available 30 April

Nomadland is definitely the film of the moment. The 2020 movie from Chloé Zhao picked up Best Picture at last weekend's Academy Awards is finally coming to screens at the end of the week.

Frances McDormand in Nomadland

Starring Frances McDormand, it tells the story of Fern, who loses her husband and her job and decides to pack her belongings into a van and set off on an epic quest for purpose and a new perspective of life.

