Mindhunter season three in the works according to reports

Good news, Mindhunter fans! The hit crime thriller could be returning for a third season after all.

The Netflix series, which revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford, played by Jonathan Groff and Bill Tench, played by Holt McCallany, was put on an indefinite hiatus last year.

But according to Small Screen, director and showrunner David Fincher is back in discussions with the streaming giant about creating more episodes now that awards season has come to an end.

The publication added that sources close to Netflix allege that while it's still very early days, the director is feeling more positive about the project than he did last year when he stated he was "exhausted" by the show.

The second season of Mindhunter was released almost three years ago. It was reported at the time that the psychological drama would not return for a third instalment until after the director had finished up work on his latest feature film, Mank, which took home two Oscars on Sunday night.

Mindhunter was last on screens in 2019

Last October, the Gone Girl director gave fans a disappointing update when he revealed that more episodes were unlikely due to production costs. Speaking to Vulture, he said: "Listen for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show.

"We talked about 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs."

He also admitted that he found creating the show challenging, saying: "It's a 90-hour workweek. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, 'I don't know if I have it in me right now to break season three.'"

