Not Going Out then vs now: see how much the cast has changed

The comedy stars Lee Mack, Sally Bretton and more

You're reading

Francesca Shillcock
Not Going Out hit our screens in 2006, so it's unsurprising the cast have changed a fair bit over the years.

The BBC comedy focuses on Lee (played by Lee Mack) and his long-term love Lucy (played by Sally Bretton) and their family. 

Viewers were thrilled when the show finally release series 11 earlier this year after a delay due to coronavirus, and now BBC are once again reairing old episodes for us to enjoy.

To celebrate, take a look through the gallery to see how the cast looked when it first aired and how they look now...

 

Lee Mack - Lee

Stand-up comic and panel show presenter Lee Mack stars as a fictionalised version of himself in the show. Here's a fresh-faced Lee back when the first show started.

Sally Bretton – Lucy Adams

Playing Lee's wife and mother to their three kids is Sally Bretton. Prior to Not Going Out, Sally appeared in comedies such as The Office and Green Wing.

More recently, she has appeared in Death in Paradise and Agatha Raisin.

Tim Vine – Tim Adams

Comedian and actor Tim Vine plays Lucy's brother and Lee's landlord. This is Tim looking youthful in his early stand-up days.

More recently, he's known for appearing on comedy panel shows and quiz shows as a presenter.

Hugh Dennis – Toby

Hugh Dennis plays Lee's neighbour, Toby, in the sitcom. Hugh is also known for his stand-up work and appearing on shows such as Mock the Week and Have I Got News For You. He's also known for his role at dad Pete Brockman in Outnumbered.

Abigail Cruttenden - Anna

Abigail Cruttenden plays Anna, Toby's wife in the sitcom. Abigail has been on our screens since the early 90s. One of her first breakout roles was opposite ex-husband Sean Bean and TV series Sharpe.

Megan Dodds – Kate

British-American actress Megan Dodds played Kate, Lee's landlady and Tim's ex-wife, in Not Going Out but left after the first series.

Prior to the BBC comedy, she was best known for starring in shows such as Spooks and Agatha Christie's Poirot. Since Not Going Out, she's appeared in US shows like House and CSI: NY.

Katy Wix – Daisy

Katy Wix played Tim's love interest Daisy. Since leaving the BBC comedy in 2015, Katy has gone on to appear in Death in Paradise, Sherlock and Stath Lets Flats.

