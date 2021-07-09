Not Going Out then vs now: see how much the cast has changed

Not Going Out hit our screens in 2006, so it's unsurprising the cast have changed a fair bit over the years.
The BBC comedy focuses on Lee (played by Lee Mack) and his long-term love Lucy (played by Sally Bretton) and their family.
Viewers were thrilled when the show finally release series 11 earlier this year after a delay due to coronavirus, and now BBC are once again reairing old episodes for us to enjoy.
To celebrate, take a look through the gallery to see how the cast looked when it first aired and how they look now...
Lee Mack - Lee
Stand-up comic and panel show presenter Lee Mack stars as a fictionalised version of himself in the show. Here's a fresh-faced Lee back when the first show started.
