Inside Sean Bean's 5 marriages – why he doesn't 'regret' them

Sean Bean is the first to admit that he's a "romantic" – which explains why he's been married five times.

The City Is Ours star, 65, has been happily married to his fifth wife, Ashley Moore, since 2017, but he doesn't "regret" any of his previous marriages.

"I've obviously experienced more marriages than most people," he told The Times in 2022.

"I suppose there is that romantic in me, otherwise, I wouldn't keep doing it. But I don't regret anything. I'd live it all again."

© Mike Marsland Sean and Ashley have been happily married since 2017

Sean admitted that he could have dated his future wives for longer before jumping into marriage again, but his feelings at the time were too strong.

"I suppose I could have seen how things developed, got to know them better before taking the plunge," he told the publication. "But I didn't because I felt strongly about all these women; otherwise, I wouldn’t have married them."

Ex-wives

Sean tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Debra James, back in 1981 when he was 21 years old.

The actor had yet to experience the level of fame he has now, so their relationship was kept out of the spotlight. They split after seven years of marriage in 1988.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Sean kept his first marriage out of the spotlight

He went on to marry fellow actor Melanie Hill in 1990 after they met at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). During their marriage they welcomed two daughters, Lorna and Molly, before they split in 1997.

Later that year, Sean went on to marry his Sharpe co-star Abigail Cruttenden and they welcomed their daughter, Evie, in 1998. They split in 2000.

© Clive Limpkin/ANL/Shutterstock Sean and Abigail were married between 1998 and 2000

The actor tied the knot with his fourth wife, Georgina Sutcliffe, in February 2008 after they met at a West End theatre where he was playing Macbeth and Georgina was managing the bar.

They originally planned a January wedding but cancelled it the day before for "personal reasons".

© WireImage Sean met Georgina while performing in Macbeth

However, things weren't meant to be, and they separated two years later, in 2010.

Lucky number 5

Sean and Ashley confirmed their happy wedding news in 2017 when he shared an official image taken at the ceremony, which was held in Dorset. It showed Sean proudly standing with his arm around his new wife.

© Getty The couple married in Devon

Chatting to The Daily Mail ahead of the wedding, Sean said: "I wasn't planning on getting married again. But then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

To The Times, he said of his bride: "She's full of life. Exuberant. Very positive energy. We've been together nearly seven years now and, you know, as I said, she's been around the acting game."

Children

© FilmMagic Sean is a proud father to three children

Sean is both a father and a grandfather. He has three daughters, sharing Lorna and Molly with his second wife, Melanie, and Evie with his third wife, Abigail. He also has four grandchildren in total.