Meet Endeavour star Roger Allam's family from wife to children

Roger Allam is a familiar face on our TV screens thanks to his many notable roles in shows like The Thick of It, Game of Thrones and, of course, as Detective Inspector Fred Thursday in Endeavour.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of series eight of the ITV murder mystery drama, has enjoyed huge success in his career and it seems his family is creative, too. Want to know more? Meet Roger Allam's family including his wife and children here…

Roger Allam's wife

Roger, 67, is married to fellow actor Rebecca Saire and the pair live in London. Like Roger, Rebecca has enjoyed success in her career and landed her first acting stint aged just 14 years old, when she played the part of Juliet for BBC's Television Shakespeare series.

TV fans will also recognise her for a part in the 1987 adaptation of Vanity Fair, as well as other numerous roles in shows including Jeeves and Wooster, A Bit of Fry and Laurie, The Bill and Killing Eve.

Roger with his wife, Rebecca

Roger Allam's children

Roger and Rebecca share two sons together, William, who has followed his parent's footsteps by going into acting, and Thomas.

Not only has William been inspired by his mum and dad's career choice, he even appeared alongside them in ITV's Endeavour. In series seven of the period drama, Rebecca played the part of Mrs Hazel Radowicz, while William played her on-screen son, Gary, who is murdered in the episode.

Rebecca and William appeared in an episode of Endeavour

Speaking about a scene in which Rebecca's character, Hazel, had to identity Gary's body in the episode, Roger opened up about his reaction to the tough scene. He told Masterpiece: "It's a strange double thing, because of course, I thought I'd be really upset.

"But we'd travelled in together, and I’d seen William in makeup and everything, so there's a part of you that knows—I knew he wasn’t dead. It’s a very strange kind of double reality.

