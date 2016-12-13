Fitness blogger shares powerful Instagram posts about living with cancer
Fitness blogger Cheyann Shaw spent years building her body muscle and amassed a large Instagram following through sharing her journey. But the 23-year-old was forced to put her bodybuilding ambitions on the backburner when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer just a few months ago.
The blogger, from Seattle, was first diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer after her gynaecologist discovered a malignant lump in her pubic area, but it was discovered to be more serious during an operation to remove the cancer.
This is hard for me to post... Left- Before we knew I had cancer. I was a solid 130lbs and 15% body fat. Also had a nice little booty growing back there. - - Right- Taken yesterday. Stage 4 Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer. After almost 14 days in the hospital, a poop bag, and a major surgery; I stand at 105lbs. That's way to small for me. I'm 5"5. I lost everything. Cancer has taken so much from me. The body I worked so hard for 2 years to get, the ability to have and carry my own child, my hair, and so much more, but one thing for sure is that cancer has not taken my fight and faith. - - I will never stop fighting. I will never lose my faith. I will never let cancer win. Today has been a rough day for me mentally, but that's okay. I know tomorrow will be much better and I'm thankful to be alive and to see another day. I know GOD is up there working and I know he will give me the strength to fight, the light to see in the darkness, and will lay his healing hands on me. - - This is the toughest battle I have and will ever face, but I know I can do it. The hardest part of all this is my body change. I have a hard time looking at myself in the mirror but I'm learning to love myself again and I know this is only temporary. Once I get the clear light to workout, I'll be in the gym banging those weights💪🏻💪🏻 - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile #cheystrong
The surgeons had to remove her spleen, appendix, parts of her colon and her bladder, due to the growth of the tumours, one of which Cheyann says was "the size of a beach ball".
After her operation, Cheyann began chemotherapy and is determined to remain positive, sharing optimistic messages with her 193,000 Instagram followers.
Cheyann shared a snap that showed her before the diagnosis and after, with the effects of the cancer on display in the dramatic shot.
Post surgery update!! - - It's been about 2 almost 3 weeks since surgery and I'm feeling great. I've only been home for a couple days but it feels amazing. So I have a nice little scar and that bag.....that bag is my "poop bag" - - There unfortunately was cancer on my colon so they had to take some colon out and to give it time to heal redirected everything to my side. I'll have this bag for about 3 months and will get everything reversed and be back to normal. But for now I can walk and poop so don't judge me 👌🏻 - - When they were in surgery they did find out I'm actually Stage 4 because the cancer was in my spleen and I do have cancer in my lymph nodes, but I'm not worried. Just another bump to get over and with GOD by my side I'm not scared. I'll be fine and GOD will get me through this. I have a story to tell and I'm not done telling it and GOD knows that🙏🏻 - - I'm proud of my scar and "poop bag" because it already shows that I'm a fighter and a survivor. I wear my war wounds proudly💙💪🏻💪🏻 - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile
After acknowledging that it was difficult for her to share the pic, she wrote: "Left – before we knew I had cancer: I was a solid 130lbs and 15% body fat. Also had a nice little booty growing back there.
"Right – Taken yesterday. Stage 4 Low Grade Serious Ovarian Cancer. After almost 14 days in the hospital, a poop bag, and a major surgery; I stand at 105lbs. That's way too small for me. I'm 5"5. I lost everything. Cancer has taken so much from me. The body I worked so hard for 2 years to get, the ablility to have and carry my own child, my hair, and so much more, but one thing for sure is that cancer has not taken my fight and faith."
It's crazy where life can take you in just a short year. - - This time last year, I was on stage competing in my first fitness show💪🏻 Now I'm fighting for my life. - - The picture on the left is around the time they think my cancer started to form and we just caught it in August. Thankfully we have caught it in enough time that I am still able to fight and can kick Ovarian Cancers ass and be in remission one day, hopefully soon💙 - - At the end of the day, my life isn't where I ever expected it to be, but I'm thankful I am where I am. I truly believe God has a plan for me and I believe it's to help and inspire people. Just because you are going thru something, doesn't mean you stop living. I still go to the gym, I still laugh, cry, sing (horribly🙃), and just enjoy each and every second of every single day. - - Life is all about what you make it out to be; and I'll be damned if I let a little bit of cancer stop me from living my life to the fullest👍🏻💙 - - #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #selflove #bestself #fitspo #fitfam #fitlife #gymspo #npc #npcbikini #npcbikinicompetitor #npcathlete #gymshark #alphalete #squats #loveyourself #youtube #follow
Cheyann went on to vow that she will "never stop fighting. I will never lose my faith. I will never let cancer win".
She also has plans to get back into the gym once she has the all clear. "Once I get the green light to workout, I'll be in the gym banging those weights," she wrote. Cheyann's strength and optimism is remarkable – we've got everything crossed for