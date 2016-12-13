Fitness blogger shares powerful Instagram posts about living with cancer

Fitness blogger Cheyann Shaw spent years building her body muscle and amassed a large Instagram following through sharing her journey. But the 23-year-old was forced to put her bodybuilding ambitions on the backburner when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer just a few months ago.

The blogger, from Seattle, was first diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer after her gynaecologist discovered a malignant lump in her pubic area, but it was discovered to be more serious during an operation to remove the cancer.

The surgeons had to remove her spleen, appendix, parts of her colon and her bladder, due to the growth of the tumours, one of which Cheyann says was "the size of a beach ball".

After her operation, Cheyann began chemotherapy and is determined to remain positive, sharing optimistic messages with her 193,000 Instagram followers.

Cheyann shared a snap that showed her before the diagnosis and after, with the effects of the cancer on display in the dramatic shot.

After acknowledging that it was difficult for her to share the pic, she wrote: "Left – before we knew I had cancer: I was a solid 130lbs and 15% body fat. Also had a nice little booty growing back there.

"Right – Taken yesterday. Stage 4 Low Grade Serious Ovarian Cancer. After almost 14 days in the hospital, a poop bag, and a major surgery; I stand at 105lbs. That's way too small for me. I'm 5"5. I lost everything. Cancer has taken so much from me. The body I worked so hard for 2 years to get, the ablility to have and carry my own child, my hair, and so much more, but one thing for sure is that cancer has not taken my fight and faith."

Cheyann went on to vow that she will "never stop fighting. I will never lose my faith. I will never let cancer win".

She also has plans to get back into the gym once she has the all clear. "Once I get the green light to workout, I'll be in the gym banging those weights," she wrote. Cheyann's strength and optimism is remarkable – we've got everything crossed for



