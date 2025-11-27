All the trending iHerb Black Friday deals to add to cart, from debloat supplements to viral K-beauty products

Black Friday is finally here - and the epic shopping event isn't just about grabbing discounts on fashion, jewellery or travel - it's the perfect time to grab a steal on your health essentials, with huge savings to be made on your daily supplements and beauty products.

Whether you're looking for vitamins for a new year health refresh, or you want to stock up on your favourite supplements while grabbing a discount, iHerb the global wellness and health online retailer, has big Black Friday savings. Scroll on to see the top Black Friday supplement, skincare and beauty deals that will level up your wellness routine.

Best iHerb Black Friday offers - at a glance

Add the code BFCM25 at checkout to save 25% on orders over £45 in the UK, or orders over $60 in the US.

If you're not familiar with iHerb, let me explain. The global retailer stocks over 40,000 products in the beauty, health and wellness sphere, from viral K-beauty products to hard to find supplements and celebrity backed products.

The prices are already reasonable, with savings if you choose an auto ship purchase. The delivery is fast and direct, and free for orders over $30 / £35.

When does the iHerb Black Friday event finish?

iHerb's Black Friday sale has already begun, with big savings across the site until 1 December across the UK and USA.

What offers can I expect in the iHerb Black Friday sale?

iHerb has been running Black Friday offers throughout the month of November, with savings across the retailer's 40,000 products. It's the offers on 28 November that really lean into big savings - 25% off on orders over $60 / £45 with the code BFCM25.

The offer lends itself to shoppers stocking up, purchasing months of vitamins or beauty products with a hefty discount. There's plenty of gift sets too, if you're planning on gifting beauty for the holidays.

Have a scroll around the iHerb Black Friday section and you might even find surprise deals, further offers and more.

iHerb Black Friday deals - the top products to shop

Since there's such a range of product to shop at iHerb, I've looked at the bestselling and top-rated products across beauty, health and wellness. These products get four or five star reviews from shoppers, and are some of the retailers trending products.



1/ 9 Her Own Debloat Gummies © iHerb £16.89 AT IHERB UK $18.99 AT IHERB US Top review: "I’m continuously bloated and these gummies are so beneficial the ingredients are top notch, and so is the quality. I love that there is low sugar in it too."

Designed to debloat and rid you of excess water weight, the blend is said to improve energy levels and aid metabolism too. Take two gummies a day to see - and feel - results.

2/ 9 Mielle Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil © iHerb £11.72 AT IHERB UK $xx (SAVE %) AT IHERB US Top review: "I’ve been using this oil for a few weeks and already notice my hair feels thicker and softer. I even started seeing some baby hairs growing!"

This viral hair growth oil gets rave reviews across the board for helping to stimulate thicker hair and halt hair loss. Ingredients include rosemary and mint.

3/ 9 Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides © iHerb £29.99 AT IHERB UK $27 AT IHERB US Top review: "I’ve been using this collagen consistently and the results are real — my nails are stronger, my skin looks more radiant, and my joints feel better during workouts. It dissolves effortlessly in hot or cold drinks and truly is unflavored, so I usually add it to my morning coffee or smoothies without noticing a thing."

Jennifer Aniston's fave collagen powder is a bestseller. It's unflavoured, so can be added to your morning coffee, smoothie or tea, and is designed to help with skin, hair and nails along with joint health.

4/ 9 Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream © Medicube Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream is on Meghan's list £13.94 AT IHERB UK $14.02 (SAVE 20%) AT IHERB US Top review: "I’m honestly so impressed! The quality is amazing and you can tell a lot of thought went into the design. It looks great, feels great, and totally lives up to the hype."

This is on Meghan Markle's curated collection of beauty buys, and the skin-plumping cream is a fave of Kylie Jenner too.

5/ 9 Reshape Plus Firm & Tighten Collagen Body Cream © iHerb £12.24 AT IHERB UK $15.99 AT IHERB US Top review: "This body cream really lives up to its name—my skin feels firmer and looks smoother after just a few uses! The lightweight formula absorbs quickly without any sticky residue, and the subtle floral scent is lovely. I love that it has collagen and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration. Definitely my new go-to for keeping my skin toned and soft."

Designed to tighten and tone lose skin, this body cream can be used on your stomach, thighs, buttocks and arms to get it back to its best self. Slather on wherever your skin needs a little help.



6/ 9 Biodance Bio Collagen-Real Deep Beauty Mask (4 Sheets) © iHerb £17.68 AT IHERB UK $19 AT IHERB US Top review: "I absolutely loved this collagen mask! It gave my skin deep hydration and a beautiful glow. After just one use, my face felt softer, smoother, and more refreshed. I actually sleep with it on, and it makes a big difference by morning." These K-beauty sheet masks are a fave of Bravolebs like Kyle Richards, Ciara Miller, Lala Kent and Paige DeSorbo. Unlike other sheet masks, these are designed to be worn overnight (or for three to four hours) and each mask features a solidified 1.19-ounce ampoule - once the product has been absorbed by the skin, the mask turns clear. Benefits include deep hydration, brighter skin and “pore-perfecting” benefits.

7/ 9 Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream © iHerb £26.67 AT IHERB UK $27 AT IHERB US Top review: "This cream instantly calms my irritated skin and gives a noticeable soothing effect within minutes. The texture is lightweight and absorbs beautifully without any sticky feeling. I use it after exfoliating or when my skin feels stressed, and it works like magic—redness goes down, and my skin feels comforted. Love that it’s designed for sensitive skin with clean ingredients." With over 18 million TikTok views, the 345 Relief Cream has been making waves on the social media platform with thousands of reviewers crediting it for getting their skin back on track after breakouts.



And it has an A-list following this too. Selena Gomez's make-up artist, Hung Vanngo, revealed the cream was part of his beauty line-up for her SAG Awards look, using it as the base to her makeup look.



8/ 9 Thorne Magnesium CitraMate (90 Capsules) © iHerb £16.29 AT IHERB UK $21 AT IHERB US Top review: "Since I started taking this, I’ve become full of strength and energy. It’s like a switch has been flipped, and I’m now brimming with vitality. My days are filled with zest and enthusiasm, and I can tackle any challenge with ease. The fatigue and sluggishness I used to feel are a thing of the past. I highly recommend this supplement to anyone looking to feel more energetic and alive!"

This combination of magnesium citrate and magnesium malate is designed to support muscle relaxation and sleep.



9/ 9 RoC Multi Correxion® Crepe Repair™ Face & Neck Cream © iHerb £32.22 AT IHERB UK $26.47 AT IHERB US Top review: "I started using RoC’s Crepe Repair Cream on my neck and décolletage, and after a few weeks, the fine lines there actually look softer—my V-neck sweaters are suddenly less intimidating! The rich-but-not-greasy texture absorbs quickly, and I love that it’s fragrance-free since my skin is sensitive."

Correct neck lines and wrinkles with this bestselling neck cream, formulated with the French brand's unique Hexyl-R Complex.

