Gail Porter shows off long locks in incredible transformation Gail Porter opened up about how she loves both being bald and wearing a wig

Gail Porter donned a wig for her latest appearance on Loose Women, and the TV presenter looked simply stunning. Gail, who has spent the last decade battling alopecia, was clearly emotional as she appeared on the show wearing a blonde wig, and admitted that having long hair felt "weird". Joining the panellists, she said: "I said, 'I'm definitely not going to cry because I've got good make-up on!' It feels really nice, but really weird. I keep wanting to do this [flicks hair] all the time."

Gail wore a wig for the show

Despite saying that she was so surprised when she saw herself in the wig that she gasped, Gail revealed that she also loves being bald, explaining: "This is the first time I've had it on. I can take it off and be bald. I love being bald, I'm so used to it. But I wanted to show other people you can get things as real as this… It reminds me of being young. I feel quite young today… I'm used to being bald. This is fun. It feels almost like....people have got wardrobes, you can put your hair up… I can take mine off. I can put a different colour on." She also revealed her daughter Honey's reaction. "She sent me a message saying, 'You look lovely'," Gail explained. "Honey likes me whatever. She's used to me bald. It'd take her a wee while to get used to this."

Fans were quick to praise Gail's appearance, with one writing: "I genuinely think she is stunning with and without hair. A lovely role model," while another added: "Hair or no hair, Gail (@Gailporter) still looks incredibly fantastic and she is a massive #inspiration to all who are captivated by her positive character and optimistic personality. Wonderful to have you as a #Twitter friend, Gail. Keep on smiling!"

