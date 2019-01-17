Cheryl unveils gorgeous new hair transformation - see photos We love this new lighter look

New Year, New Hair! Cheryl has unveiled a gorgeous new hair transformation after lightening her locks because she "wanted a change". The Greatest Dancer coach showcased her new do on Instagram on Thursday, revealing hairstylist Shane O’Sullivan was responsible for the colour change.

"I am trying a walk on the lighter side for 2019. I’ve been chocolate for over 3 years now and I wanted a change," Cheryl wrote, revealing she had asked her stylist to match her colour to some clip-in hair extensions from her Easilocks range. "Thanks for the colour match @shane_o_sullivan I am now officially fudge brownie in my own @easilockshair range."

Cheryl said she fancied a change after having chocolate brown hair for 3 years

Cheryl collaborated with Shane on the hair extensions range, which she excitedly launched in November. On the website, Cheryl says: "Myself and Shane [O'Sullivan] have been developing a new range of products for Easilocks. As a brand lover, the experience has been amazing. I've been wearing and testing Easilocks for a long time now. We've based this collaboration on my 'GO TO' looks, favourite shades and with Shane's expertise and innovative techniques in hair processing we've really brought hair extensions to a whole new level."

The 35-year-old’s new look also marks the end of her nine-year contract with L’Oreal. Cheryl had been a spokesmodel for the beauty brand since 2009, and fronted a number of their campaigns – including their Casting Crème Gloss hair colourants. In a statement released after the contract ended, Cheryl said: "I have had an amazing experience as L’Oreal Paris’ UK spokesmodel for the past nine years and have loved working with the team over there. It always felt like more than a partnership and I would like to thank them all for the opportunities it has afforded me."

The Greatest Dancer coach unveiled her new look on Instagram

But there’s no time for looking back, as Cheryl is currently busy with her new role as a coach on The Greatest Dancer alongside Matthew Morrison and Strictly professional Oti Mabuse. The Girls Aloud star is also focusing on her solo career, and revealed during an appearance on The One Show that she plans to release a new single in March.

