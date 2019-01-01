Cheryl shares rare photos of son Bear - and he has the cutest blonde curls What a year it's been for Cheryl!

Until recently when she made her music comeback, Cheryl had been keeping a low profile over the past year as she took time out of the spotlight to enjoy motherhood. Watching her son Bear reach new milestones has no doubt been the highlight of the star's last twelve months, and on New Year's Eve she delighted fans by posting a series of photos of her little boy. The pictures reflected on his achievements over the year, including one of him learning to crawl, and another of him playing football outside. Mirroring his famous mum and dad, Liam Payne, Bear looks like he enjoys music too, with another snap showing him listening to songs through giant headphones on. Like many other celebrity parents, Cheryl chooses to shield Bear's face from her photos to protect his privacy, but from the photos we can see that the little boy has a gorgeous head of blonde curls.

Cheryl's son Bear wearing headphones

Cheryl rarely speaks about her son, but she previously opened up about her views on motherhood in the Girls Aloud autobiography Dreams That Glitter back in 2009, calling the idea of being a mum "what life is about". She wrote: "Once I've had a child I’m always going to be a mother and that is sacred; to me that’s what life is about. It’s what I’m doing this for – for my future with my family. I want to be at the point where I can take a year, 18 months, off." She also revealed that she was "living in a love bubble" soon after Bear arrived.

Bear at a baby class

While Cheryl had a lot to be thankful for in 2018, she also faced heartache after separating from Liam in July. The pair announced the news in a joint statement on Twitter, admitting it had been a "tough decision" for them to make, but that they would remain close as a family unit. They said: "Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together." The news followed after months of speculation surrounding their relationship, which saw many reports that the pair had parted ways.

Bear learning how to play football

In the new year fans will get to see a lot more of Cheryl as she's set to front new BBC One dance show, The Greatest Dancer, alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Glee star Matthew Morrison. According to the BBC, the new dance show will fill the void Strictly Come Dancing will leave behind by being "one of the most inclusive, diverse and unique dance competitions around". The competition will invite individual dancers, duos and groups from the ages of seven to over 70s to take part in whatever dance style they like to see if they have what it takes to be named 'the greatest dancer'. The winner will receive £50,000 and will get to perform as a special guest in Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

