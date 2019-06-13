Rochelle Humes shocks Holly Willoughby after sharing photo alongside lookalike sister – see the pic It's like looking in a mirror!

Rochelle Humes has shocked Holly Willoughby after sharing an image of herself alongside her sister Sophie. The 30-year-old was enjoying a night of at-home pampering with her 20-year-old sibling, sharing an image of them side-by-side in matching bathrobes, she captioned the snap on Instagram: "Sister spa night…" But their similarities are so great, Holly was convinced that the photo was in fact a reflection of Rochelle in a mirror and was stunned when she realised it was in fact a picture of Rochelle and Sophie. Commenting on the image, Holly said: "I thought this was a mirror!!!"

The This Morning presenter wasn't the only one dumbfounded by the picture, with many of Rochelle's fans and celebrity friends believing she was posing in front of a mirror or using an app – some even called the siblings "twins" despite their 10 year age gap. One fan commented: "At first glance I actually thought this was one of those mirror pictures. Real life twins!" And another said: "I thought you'd done some magic mirror shot here!!!! You sure you're not twins?" Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison commented: "I thought this was the mirror app!!!!" followed by three embarrassed face emojis. Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes' former JLS bandmate, Aston Merrygold, also joined in, he commented: "Full twins" followed by a collection of confused emojis.

Rochelle has another lookalike sister, Lili Piper, who she was recently reunited with after 23 years apart. In April, the singer revealed the amazing story of how she reconnected with Lili, who she had only met once when she was five-years-old. Rochelle and Lili were reunited by mutual friend, former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, who passed on Rochelle's phone number to Lili.

"She WhatsApped me and I didn't reply till the morning. We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared," she told Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby Podcast. "We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, 'OMG, there's more of you.' We've spoken every day since - Jeremy Kyle style. It's like we've known each other all our lives."

