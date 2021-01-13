Holly Willoughby avoids this one controversial food – and it's a classic Holly and Phil sat on different sides of the debate

Holly Willoughby divided opinion when she revealed her stance on an age-old food debate during a cooking segment with Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

The TV presenter is a self-confessed foodie who loves to cook at home with her three children Harry, Chester and Belle. Although her daily diet tends to contain lots of healthy foods, there is apparently a limit to when she eats fruit!

Back in June 2019, Holly and Phil were joined by world-renowned chef Angela Hartnett on This Morning. As they watched her cook a gorgeous summer pasta dish, the chef admitted that she cheats the rules when it comes to pasta, but there's one dish she'll always stick to tradition with - and that's pizza.

She said: "You know what, I'm authentic about pizza. I don't believe in pineapple on pizza, I think it's wrong…" And Holly agreed, replying: "I think it's wrong … I think any fruit on pizza is weird. Any fruit in any sort of cooking I don't like, apart from like, an apple tart."

Holly does not agree with pineapple on pizza

When Angela asked if she'd ever eaten ham and pineapple together, Holly replied vehemently: "NO! I don't get that." Phillip belonged in the other camp, saying he was a fan of pineapple on pizza. "I'd do it," he said. "I'm not sure I'd order it, but it's a Hawaiian pizza."

The This Morning star doesn't like to use fruit when she cooks

Angela warned that she could fall out with him over the debate and admitted she once fell out with a boy on a date because he wanted pineapple on his pizza. "I knew there and then that this relationship wouldn't go anywhere," she revealed. Phil commented directly to the camera: "That's harsh!"

In the segment, Holly also told Angela that she just can't master the Yorkshire pudding. However, it would appear that she does have some skills in the kitchen, once telling Asda Good Living magazine that her go-to weekday dinner would be: "Carbonara. Just mix pasta, egg yolk, Parmesan, pepper and ham – done!"

