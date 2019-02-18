Holly Willoughby wears fake eyelashes - and they cost just £4 The eyes have it for the DOI host...

Let's face it - Holly Willoughby is flawless. On This Morning - despite her early starts - she looks fresh and glowing and on Dancing on Ice, she always brings the glamour. Holly’s eyes appear perfect and we have just discovered that not only does she use false eyelashes from time-to-time, but you can pick them up for a purse-friendly £4.86 at Superdrug. Yes, really! The mother-of-three uses the same makeup artist - Patsy O'Neill - who helpfully listed the products she used on HW on Sunday evening - including Eylure's 'All the Aces' which are part of Emma Willis' range with the brand. The feathery set can be layered together, and they are actually named after her six-year-old son Ace. Cute, right?

Holly looked stunning on Dancing on Ice

The Voice presenter told HELLO! she likes her eyes to look awake and finds her own lashes easy to put on in the morning as they are light and can be peeled off quickly. She explained: "Easier application, no need to customise, practically mistake-proof."

You can pick up Holly's eyelashes for £4.86 at Superdrug

We love to see the products Celebrity Juice star Holly uses and luckily, we know a fair few of them. Patsy also revealed in 2018 that Holly uses the Serum Foundation by The Ordinary, which you can pick up for £5.70.

The Retoucher, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

The 38-year-old is also a fan of the Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £10 (Victoria Beckham's fave) and also The Retoucher by Charlotte Tilbury – a heavy duty concealer pen which covers dark circles and evens-out blemishes.

Holly also uses Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £10

And who can forget her bathtime favourites? The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! co-host told Red Magazine: "I love the Elemis Skin Nourishing Bath Milk, £43, because I had that in the bath when Dan proposed to me."

MORE: Recognise Lorraine Kelly's pink Ciao jumper? Holly Willoughby wore it first

Talk about bath goals! The product is fabulous for dry skin as it is packed with amino acids, natural plant collagen and it smells just dreamy.

READ: Holly Willoughby surprises fans with secret haircut